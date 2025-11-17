ZONDA LAUNCHES APARTMENT OUTLOOK: A COMPREHENSIVE NEW RESEARCH OFFERING FOR THE MULTIFAMILY INDUSTRY

Delivering national and local intelligence to guide multifamily operations, investment, and development strategies.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda, the housing industry's leading provider of data intelligence and advisory services, today announced the launch of Apartment Outlook, a new research product designed to give multifamily professionals deeper visibility into the trends shaping today's rental housing market.

Apartment Outlook delivers an in-depth look into leasing fundamentals, renter demand, pipeline outlook, and macroeconomic influences—offering both national and local insights to help investors, developers, and operators plan with confidence.

"Multifamily professionals need trusted data and expert interpretation to make informed decisions in a rapidly shifting market," said Kimberly Byrum, Managing Principal at Zonda. "Apartment Outlook brings that clarity by blending economic signals with localized performance metrics, giving our clients a clear, actionable view of what's happening today – and what's next."

Subscribers to Apartment Outlook gain:

Quarterly reports featuring detailed analysis of multifamily performance, leasing fundamentals, and economic drivers





featuring detailed analysis of multifamily performance, leasing fundamentals, and economic drivers Custom research providing deeper analysis on factors shaping renter demand, financing conditions, and market risks





providing deeper analysis on factors shaping renter demand, financing conditions, and market risks Comprehensive multifamily pipeline data with three-year supply forecasts at the metro and national level





with three-year supply forecasts at the metro and national level Summaries from top multifamily REITs' earnings calls highlighting performance metrics and portfolio trends





from top multifamily REITs' earnings calls highlighting performance metrics and portfolio trends Proprietary survey results revealing generational spending habits, homeownership preferences, and long-term rental behavior

All content is available through the client Zonda Portal, offering subscribers anytime, anywhere access to exclusive research, data visualizations, and on-demand expert interviews with Zonda's leading multifamily advisors.

To celebrate the launch, Zonda will host a webinar on Thursday, January 8th at 11 a.m. PT featuring Kimberly Byrum and Julia Bunch, who will provide a first look at Apartment Outlook and discuss the forces shaping multifamily performance in 2026.

Learn more and get a free preview at zondahome.com/apartment-outlook.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing. Visit ZondaHome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Zonda