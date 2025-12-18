Zonda Welcomes Stephanie Ayres As SVP, Product Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda is proud to welcome Stephanie Ayres as our new Senior Vice President, Product Development, where she will oversee the continued evolution of TrustBuilder and Eliant as part of our recent acquisition of Eliant. A respected and longtime leader in the homebuilding industry, Stephanie brings deep expertise in customer experience, operational strategy, and product innovation to her new role.

Stephanie's relationship with Zonda spans more than 25 years. She joined the Advisory team at the Meyers Group in Irvine, where she first worked alongside several members of today's Zonda leadership. In 2000, she transitioned to one of her builder clients and went on to serve in senior roles at Standard Pacific Homes, CalAtlantic, Lennar, and most recently Tri Pointe Homes. Across all four organizations, Stephanie held National Vice President positions and became known as a super-user and champion of both the Zonda and Metrostudy platforms.

During her time at Lennar, Stephanie and her team developed a groundbreaking in-house Customer Experience platform, delivering real-time voice-of-the-customer insights—including AI-driven text analytics—to more than 6,500 associates nationwide. Her work helped redefine how builders gather, interpret, and act on customer sentiment at scale.

Now at Zonda, Stephanie will lead Product Development for TrustBuilder and Eliant, with a focus on strengthening its role as the industry's most trusted source for customer experience measurement, benchmarking, and reputation management.

"We're excited to welcome Stephanie back to Zonda. Her long history with our organization and her deep firsthand understanding of builders' needs uniquely position her to lead the next chapter of TrustBuilder and Eliant," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Stephanie's experience implementing customer experience solutions at scale will be invaluable as we continue to invest in products that help our industry innovate, compete, and deliver exceptional value to homebuyers."

Stephanie's return to Zonda reflects our commitment to building products grounded in real-world builder workflows, backed by data, and designed to elevate customer experience across the industry. We look forward to the impact she will make as we continue shaping the future of housing together.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HW Management, Inc. dba Zonda Home