OAK BROOK, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International, a leading global organization building a better world for women and girls, is pleased to announce its new president, Fernanda Gallo Freschi. Inducted on 14 July, she will serve as the president of Zonta International and the Zonta Foundation for Women for the next two years.

Zonta International welcomes new president: Fernanda Gallo Freschi

"We live in a time of extraordinary change that greatly affects the lives of women and girls worldwide," Gallo Freschi said. "This is not discouraging for us. It is a call to action. As members, we must stay resourceful, generous and determined in our mission."

Gallo Freschi, a member of the Zonta Club of Milano Sant'Ambrogio, Italy, was elected president-elect by the voting members in June 2024. She previously served as vice president, international director and in various other leadership roles on international, regional and local levels.

After almost 40 years working in male-dominated technical fields as a civil and environmental engineer, Gallo Freschi developed deep personal experience overcoming gender-based workplace inequalities. Her vision for Zonta is a climate-just, inclusive, engaged, strong community that builds a better world for women and girls, which is a better world for all.

About the organization: Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of individuals working together to build a better world for women and girls. In 1919, a small group of founders in Buffalo, New York, had a vision to help all women realize greater equality. Today, more than 23,000 members in 65 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls with focus on violence against women, climate justice, education equality and women in decision-making positions. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$55 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

Contact:

Kate Edrinn

Communications Manager

Zonta International

Phone: +1.630.928.1400

Email: [email protected]

www.zonta.org

SOURCE Zonta International