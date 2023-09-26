ZoobeTek Leading the Charge Against Mobile Hacking Risks and Quantum Threats

News provided by

Zoobetek

26 Sep, 2023, 23:45 ET

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoobeTek, an innovative software startup specializing in cybersecurity, is bringing the fight to mobile hacking risks and quantum threats with its cutting-edge solution, Coral Remote Access (CRA). This military-grade solution is tailored for organizations that implement Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) or remote work policies.

Securing the mobile future

Continue Reading
IT administrators can monitor and analyze the virtual replica of user device without having access to personal data such as contacts and photos in individual smartphones or tablets. Employees can use Digital Twin to interact with different apps for work as well as corporate data in the data center without downloading all those apps and data on their mobile devices.
IT administrators can monitor and analyze the virtual replica of user device without having access to personal data such as contacts and photos in individual smartphones or tablets. Employees can use Digital Twin to interact with different apps for work as well as corporate data in the data center without downloading all those apps and data on their mobile devices.

As digitalization continues at a fast pace globally, there are growing concerns for data breaches and loss of data. Hackers are able to utilize a variety of attacks to pilfer sensitive corporate and personal data, making it vital for everyone to protect themselves. To protect data transmission and storage for smartphones, Mobile Device Management (MDM) and VPN have been adopted by enterprises and organizations. Yet these are far away from an ideal solution to the challenges for mobile security nowadays. ZoobeTek's CRA is designed to improve mobile security by centralizing corporate data and applications on controlled remote servers instead of storing them directly on mobile devices. Leveraging Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) technology, CRA establishes a unified remote environment where all corporate mobile applications operate seamlessly. These applications are streamed in real-time with 4G to end users' smartphones, enabling them to work with sensitive information without the need to download corporate files to their smartphones or tablets.

Utilizing revolutionary cloud-based technology to create a Digital Twin of each device, CRA can further identify cybersecurity and behavioral risks on individual mobile device and block access to corporate resources, all while maintaining user privacy. With built-in admin features, app updates and corporate security policies can be easily implemented within minutes for thousands of devices. CRA solution has been adopted by a telecom group and a government agency in Taiwan for over one year with more than 10,000 online users per day.

"Of course our first priority is to ensure that no confidential information and customer data can be stored at mobile devices of any employee. It is also of great importance to us that employees know the privacy of BYOD devices remains secured and intact. We have found no better products than CRA that meets all our requirements", said one customer.

ZoobeTek is also actively developing cloud services and planning to launch a cloud-based CRA solution with post-quantum end-to-end encryption in 2024.

ZoobeTek's founder & CEO PingHsien Chi added "With our CRA, remote and hybrid work arrangements will become more secure to industries despite the quantum threats while productivity can be ensured without any compromise for security."

Interested parties can learn more about ZoobeTek by visiting the company's website at https://www.zoobetek.com/

About ZoobeTek
Established in 2023 as a spin-off of Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan, ZoobeTek Co., Ltd. is a software company that provides innovative solutions for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) security, zero-trust network access and trade secret protection. The mission of the company is to support customers across various industries in their journey towards remote or hybrid work, making their digital experiences simpler and more secure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219641/IT_administrators_monitor_analyze_virtual_replica_user_device_access_personal.jpg

SOURCE Zoobetek

Also from this source

ZoobeTek ist führend im Kampf gegen Hacker-Angriffe und quantenbedingten Bedrohungen auf mobilen Endgeräten

ZoobeTek lidera la lucha contra los riesgos de piratería móvil y las amenazas cuánticas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.