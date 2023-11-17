Zoom Room Celebrates Largest Location Grand Opening in NYC, Signifying Rapid Growth Milestone

News provided by

Zoom Room

17 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

Breakthrough Expansion Supported by New Hire Matt Collins, Vice President of Franchise Development, as Zoom Room Eclipses 50 Franchise Openings This Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, an industry-leading dog training destination, proudly announces the grand opening of its first-ever New York City location, Zoom Room Chelsea. A monumental achievement within the company's rapid expansion, the Chelsea opening marks 50 open units this year, while Zoom Room remains well on their way to surpassing 200 units signed nationwide at the close of 2023. With nearly 600,000 dogs living in New York City, Zoom Room is poised to make a strong impact on the canine community and their human families by introducing them to a new kind of training method and environment.

"Zoom Room Chelsea represents a pivotal milestone in our journey. Our commitment to fostering the bond between dogs and their owners has been at the heart of our expansion," remarked Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "This marks not just an opening but a testament to our motto: we don't train dogs, we train the people who love them. We're thrilled to bring our unique approach to dog training to the vibrant landscape of New York City."

Zoom Room Chelsea promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind dog training and socialization experience, setting a new standard in positive training methods that equally prioritize both owners and their furry companions. With an emphasis on socialization, this approach is tailor-made for the widespread diversity that makes up the unique population of New Yorkers. Zoom Room Chelsea visitors can look forward to a comprehensive array of group or private training classes, and indulge in signature social events such as Doggy Discos, Pup Pilates, and more. 

More than a revolutionary facility, Zoom Room Chelsea is aims to act as a genuine community hub, enriching the lives of dog owners and their four-legged friends. Located at 129 West 25th Street, Zoom Room Chelsea will be opening its doors on November 18, and welcome visits to enjoy a space that fosters quality time, celebrating a special bond that transcends conventional training to promote experiences that enhance the lifestyle of the community. 

The Chelsea location is just the first in a series of developments planned across the Northeast, solidifying Zoom Room's expansive trajectory and serving as a testament to the success of its business model for a diverse set of communities.

Underscoring Zoom Room's commitment to fostering better dog/human relationships across the country, the company has recently brought on experienced franchise executive Matt Collins, who will serve as Vice President of Franchise Development. In this role, Collins will lead the franchise development team in identifying and growing Zoom Room's network of franchises as the organization continues to rapidly expand nationwide. Collins has over thirty years of franchise business experience. Prior to joining Zoom Room, he served as the US Director of Franchise Development at Tropical Smoothie Café, Inc. for all franchise sales activities across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest.

"Our commitment to creating a profitable and rewarding venture for franchisees remains unwavering. Zoom Room's innovative approach to canine training and socialization has a wide appeal to all dog owners, ensuring a strong market presence and customer base," said Matt Collins, VP of Franchise Development. "I look forward to working with our talented team to identify, mentor, and act as the go-to resource for potential franchisees. Together, we will shape the future of dog training and create new opportunities with passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision."

For more information on Zoom Room, visit https://zoomroom.com/. For those interested in learning about franchise opportunities: https://zoomroom.com/franchise/. 

ABOUT ZOOM ROOM
Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at https://zoomroom.com/. 

Contact:
5WPR
[email protected]

SOURCE Zoom Room

Also from this source

Zoom Room Continues Unprecedented Growth Trajectory with New Unit Milestone and Prestigious Accolades

Zoom Room Continues Unprecedented Growth Trajectory with New Unit Milestone and Prestigious Accolades

Zoom Room, the venture-backed pioneer redefining the human-canine bond, celebrates a new milestone in a transformative year with the opening of its...
Zoom Room Names Highly Acclaimed Architect Herb Heiserman EVP of Design and Construction Amidst Rapid Expansion

Zoom Room Names Highly Acclaimed Architect Herb Heiserman EVP of Design and Construction Amidst Rapid Expansion

Zoom Room, the venture-backed, revolutionary indoor dog training gym, announces today the appointment of Herb Heiserman as Executive Vice President...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.