Zoom Room Dog Training Partners with Fi to Bring Dog Fitness Tracking Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room Dog Training, the nation's highest-rated dog training franchise, recently announced a new partnership with Fi, the leader in smart pet technology, to bring real-time activity tracking into its training programs. The collaboration marks the first time a national dog training franchise has integrated wearable technology into its curriculum, reinforcing Zoom Room's commitment to helping dogs live active, confident, and well-balanced lives.

"At Zoom Room, we train the people—and what they do outside the gym matters as much as what happens inside," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "Fi gives owners a clear window into their dog's daily patterns so training carries into real life. When you can see the trends, you can reinforce the right habits everywhere, not jut in class."

Zoom Room and Fi share a mission rooted in empowering modern dog owners through education, connection, and positivity. Zoom Room's training philosophy, "we don't train dogs, we train the people who love them," was created to support real-world results that last long after class ends. Fi's technology extends that same mindset into everyday life, giving owners trusted, real-time insight into their dogs' behavior and health. From activity and sleep monitoring to AI-powered detection of scratching, licking, barking, eating, and drinking, Fi unlocks a new era of intelligent, proactive dog care.

"Our mission at Fi has always been to give dog owners a deeper, more meaningful understanding of their dogs' health and behavior," said Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi. "Partnering with Zoom Room allows us to bring Fi's insights into a training environment that's rooted in real outcomes. Together, we're raising the bar for how technology can support dogs, their humans, and the broader pet care community."

Beginning this November, new clients at participating Zoom Room locations will receive a free Fi Mini GPS Tracker (a $99 value) plus six months of complimentary Fi service after a small activation fee with qualifying purchase. Starting in 2026, select locations will also feature in-gym activity leaderboards and nationwide challenges highlighting dogs who log the most movement or visit the gym most consistently.

The integration supports Zoom Room's broader strategy to expand offerings that deepen client engagement and modernize the training experience, while enabling the brand to meet rising demand for data-supported wellness solutions in a way no other dog training franchise currently can. The combination of real-world training and trackable progress underscores Zoom Room's commitment to delivering services aligned with the future of the pet care market.

To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

About Zoom Room Dog Training

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at https://zoomroom.com/ .

About Fi

Fi is a pet technology company dedicated to building the most advanced GPS tracking devices on the market. Designed for safety, fitness tracking, and peace of mind, Fi devices empower owners to understand their dog's habits, health, and adventures with real-time insights and long-lasting performance.

Media Contact: Liv Ceithaml, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (517) 392-8618

