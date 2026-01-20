Zoomcar Delivers Record Contribution Profit and Revenue Efficiency in December 2025 (Preliminary)

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), the leading peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace in India, announces select operating and financial highlights for the month ended December 31, 2025. Such financial highlights are based on internal preliminary, unaudited and unreviewed financial data.

In December 2025, Zoomcar is projected to have delivered strong operating leverage driven by longer trip durations and higher transaction values, even as booking volumes increased modestly. Based on unaudited and unreviewed preliminary internal data, the Company projects a 2% increase in bookings compared to November 2025, a 27% month-over-month increase in Gross Booking Value (GBV) and a 34% increase in Net GAAP Revenue, reflecting improved revenue efficiency across the platform.

Zoomcar is also announcing it projects record Net GAAP Revenue of close to USD 1 million for December 2025. This performance was achieved without any performance marketing spend, underscoring the Company's focus on disciplined execution and improving unit economics. Such financial metrics are based on select preliminary unaudited and unreviewed internal financial data.

Based on such data, contribution profitability is projected to have reached a record level during the month. Contribution profit is projected to have represented approximately 58% of Net GAAP Revenue, or USD$17.52 per booking, compared to an average contribution profit of approximately USD$11.63 per booking for the period from April through November 2025.

Trip economics are also projected to have strengthened meaningfully, based on select preliminary unaudited and unreviewed internal financial data. Average trip duration is projected to have increased by approximately 20% to 60 hours in December 2025, compared to an average of 50 hours during the first eight months of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025. Driven by these longer trips, average transaction value is projected to have increased by approximately 30% to around USD$78, compared to approximately USD$60 during the same earlier period. These operating metrics are unaudited, unreviewed, and subject to refinement, and period-to-period comparisons may change as financial closing procedures are completed.

"We believe, based on internal data, that December's performance reflects continued progress in improving the quality and economics of bookings on our platform," said Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomcar. "We delivered materially higher revenue and contribution profitability without incremental marketing spend, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our asset-light marketplace model."

Financial Disclosure Advisory:

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The select unaudited and unreviewed results described in this press release are preliminary estimates only based on internal financial data and are subject to revision until the Company completes its financial closing procedures and reports its full financial and business results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025–2026. These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025–2026, and actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of quarterly accounting procedures, the execution of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, the completion of management's financial statement preparation, the review of the Company's financial statements, and the occurrence or identification of events prior to the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025–2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures, including contribution profit, are presented in this press release to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial and operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important performance indicators because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company's core financial and operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, it expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided in this press release because the necessary GAAP information is not yet available due to the preliminary nature of the Company's financial close.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive carsharing. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "aim," "project," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Zoomcar's expectations with respect to contribution profit and revenue efficiency for December 2025, the preliminary nature of such results, the timing and content of the Company's future reported financial results, and other financial and operational trends and metrics discussed herein.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, factors relating to the Company's ability to finalize its quarter-end financial close on anticipated timelines, the accuracy of internal data on which preliminary results are based, the Company's ability to successfully execute its operational plans and initiatives, and market, economic, competitive and regulatory conditions. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks associated with the ongoing development and refinement of the Company's financial reporting processes and controls.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company's preliminary contribution profit and revenue efficiency results could change as a result of completing financial close procedures, audit and review processes; unexpected adjustments, restatements or changes in accounting estimates; operational, market or economic disruptions; competitive pressures; changes in demand for the Company's products and services; supply chain and cost volatility; challenges in scaling operations; regulatory and legal developments; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more comprehensive discussion of risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Zoomcar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

