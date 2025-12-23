Zoomcar Releases EV Experience Insight Report: How Self-Drive Rentals Can Accelerate Adoption in Emerging Markets

Global benchmarks show experiential EV rentals drive purchase conversions — a model poised for growth in India.

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, today released its EV Experience Insight Report 2025, outlining the crucial role that self-drive rentals can play in catalyzing electric vehicle adoption in emerging markets.

In developed markets, EV adoption has hit mainstream penetration — 38% in China, 21% in Europe, and 9.3% in the US in 2024. On leading car-sharing platforms like Turo, EV rentals already represent 12–15% of listings, with 42% of renters using EVs specifically to 'try before they buy.'

Link to read the full report: Zoomcar EV Experience Insight Report

India: A High-Potential, Under-Serviced EV Market

In India, EV penetration for passenger vehicles stands at just ~2%, constrained by limited public charging infrastructure, low home-charging access, and relatively higher upfront costs.

Zoomcar's pilot program with EVs highlighted substantial consumer interest but also revealed operational and infrastructure constraints — particularly for long-distance travel and intercity routes.

Why Experience-Led Models Matter

The report underscores a global trend: exposure builds comfort, significantly improving EV purchase propensity. Renting EVs allows customers to understand range realities, charging speeds, payment ecosystems, and total cost of ownership in a risk-free manner.

Zoomcar's 2026 Outlook

With India expected to ramp up charging infrastructure under upcoming policy frameworks, Zoomcar believes 2026 will mark the first scalable opportunity to introduce EVs within its peer-to-peer ecosystem. The company aims to collaborate with OEMs and charging operators to build a robust experience-led adoption pathway.

"As global EV markets mature, emerging economies will unlock the next 100 million EVs. Self-drive rentals are uniquely positioned to accelerate this shift by giving consumers confidence and familiarity. We look forward to shaping this experience-led transformation in India," said Deepankar Tiwari, CEO - Zoomcar.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive carsharing. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward Looking Statement:

