ZOOM+Care Continues Expansion With Clinic In Shoreline, WA

"We are very excited about opening ZOOM+Care Shoreline and providing accessible, same-day care to the Greater Seattle Area. We believe ZOOM+Care will bring a fresh, modern approach to an area with very few options like this," said ZOOM+Care CEO, Torben Nielsen.

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Northwest. The on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. On average, patients rate their ZOOM+Care experience 4.7 out of 5, far surpassing traditional primary care providers. The company's online scheduling, guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, and collaborative care provides a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

"If you're ready to experience a modern, 'waitless' approach to health care, or if you're looking for a convenient, on-demand primary care solution, then ZOOM+Care is for you. We invite you to join us on our mission to fix American healthcare," said Torben Nielsen.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is creating a better way to get and give healthcare. The Pacific Northwest-based innovator is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at 40 neighborhood clinics in Portland and Seattle. Zoom provides complete care, including urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com.

SOURCE ZOOM+Care

Related Links

http://zoomcare.com

