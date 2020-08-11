ZOOM+Care Welcomes Chief People Officer Karleen Mussman

Mussman has been instrumental in growing companies both organically and through mergers and acquisitions for nearly three decades. She's helped build and shape human resources strategies at every business level, bringing insights, strategic acumen, and a sense of belonging to leadership teams, board rooms, and break rooms across the nation. Her human resources experience spans from major services organizations to large corporations, including CapGemini, iXL, ABN AMRO, BP, Heidrick & Struggles, A.T. Kearney, and Baker Tilly.

"During this time of strategic growth, the well being and satisfaction of our team is a critical part of our success," said Torben Nielsen, ZOOM+Care's Chief Executive Officer. "Karleen is well respected in her field. She has an impressive track record of growing companies, providing leadership guidance, and heightening staff engagement at every level. Her experience is a perfect fit for ZOOM+Care, and we're pleased to welcome her."

Mussman joins the ZOOM+Care team as they continue their ambitious growth strategy and accelerate hiring. Her work will focus on ensuring teams spread across more than 50 clinics are connected and integrated with ZOOM+Care's company culture. The company's outside-the-box approach to human resources reinforces ZOOM+Care as not just another place to work, but an innovative company that's rethinking employee engagement.

"I'm honored to contribute to ZOOM+Care's innovative approach to revolutionizing the healthcare industry," said Mussman. "I look forward to empowering staff to feel engaged in their work, and helping ZOOM+Care provide high-quality care to patients as they expand their reach to even more people."

About the Company: ZOOM+Care is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 200,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across five markets in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

