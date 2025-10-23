Zoomd and E2 Announce the Signing of a Strategic Partnership Expanding Zoomd's Reach and Solutions in the Sports and Betting Segment

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform is pleased to announce that it entered into a strategic partnership today with E2-Quadrat communications GMBH ("E2"), a global leader in digital marketing and technology solutions for the sports and betting industry. With over two decades of experience in the industry, E2 has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the most prominent names in the sector. The privately owned company operates a broad international network of offices enabling it to serve clients on a truly global scale.

This partnership is expected to enable E2's current and future clients worldwide to benefit from Zoomd's advanced user acquisition (UA) technologies and performance marketing expertise and aligns with Zoomd's strategic focus on expanding its impact across high-growth verticals.

The strategic partnership follows a period of close collaboration between the two companies, during which they successfully executed a proof of concept (POC) to validate the joint value proposition. The POC results demonstrated clear synergies between E2's deep industry expertise and client relationships, and Zoomd's technology-driven approach to mobile performance marketing. Following this successful collaboration, the two companies are expanding their existing cooperation into a formal strategic partnership agreement. Based on the success of the initial campaigns, the two companies have now formalized their partnership to scale these offerings globally. As part of this next phase, several concrete steps have already been agreed upon, including the establishment of a dedicated sales team for promoting Zoomd products to E2's customers.

Under the terms of the partnership, E2 will offer Zoomd's UA services and technologies, including its performance-based campaign optimization tools and real-time analytics to its portfolio of clients. This alliance will expose Zoomd to dozens of E2's clients generating high global growth potential. The partnership is expected to enable E2 to provide a fully integrated growth solution that combines its deep industry knowledge with Zoomd's extensive UA experience, services and technical capabilities, helping sportsbook operators drive measurable growth, increase efficiency, and enhance customer acquisition results in key global markets. The partnership includes customary financial and commercial terms relating to the customers.

Leo Vogel, MD and owner of E2, commented: "We truly believe that this partnership will allow E2 to offer an end-to-end growth solution for our clients, combining our deep sportsbook expertise with Zoomd's products and experience. We're set to grow with existing clients and unlock new potential."

"This partnership reflects Zoomd's strategy of aligning with category leaders in high-growth verticals. This recent expansion into new segments and partnerships reflects the company's ongoing efforts to diversify its customer concentration" said Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd. "Together with E2, we will enable sportsbook operators to run smarter, more efficient campaigns and unlock meaningful growth. The joint success so far proves the value we bring to the table." Initial integrations have begun, with broader campaigns rolling out in select markets over the coming months. Both companies will continue to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration as part of their long-term strategic roadmaps.

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, its ability to successfully continue its growth, and the implementation and expected outcomes of Zoomd's strategic partnership with E2. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the military conflicts, trade wars and the implementation of tariffs), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

972-722-200-555

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

646-829-9701

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645176/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.