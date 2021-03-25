Zoomd Launches Sales Operations in India

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it has opened operations in India to promote its online advertising and user acquisition services.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it appointed Parthiban Vairamudi, an experienced digital and business development executive with more than 18 years of regional market experience, as Zoomd's 'Man on the Ground' in India to leverage on the Indian and regional market opportunity. According to a report published by Business Standard in February 2021, the Indian ad spend is expected to rise by 23% in 2021 after experiencing a 21.5% drop in 2020. Zoomd seeks to position itself to benefit from the Indian market recovery in 2021 by purposefully expanding into the Indian market and offering its unique services there.

"India is a massive market," says Ofer Eiten, CEO of Zoomd, adding "we wanted to collaborate with Indian publishers and advertisers for some time now and the strong market recovery we have seen in this quarter made it a final decision for us. We intend to onboard new customers and publishers over the course of the year and become a meaningful player in the Indian ad space. We welcome Parthiban to lead our efforts in this region."

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

