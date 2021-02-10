Zoomd Provides Additional Information Regarding its Investor Relations Activities

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is providing additional information on its Investor Relations activities.

Further to the Company's press release issued February 8, 2021, the Company is providing additional information on the Company's arrangement with A-LABS. Under the agreement between A-LABS and the Company (the "A-LABS Agreement"), the Company has agreed to pay A-LABS a fee of $35,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. A-LABS will not receive any common shares or options as compensation. A-LABS currently owns securities of Zoomd; in the future, A-LABS and its clients may acquire additional securities of the Company.

The Agreement with A-LABS has a term of 4 months unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing. Either party is being able to terminate the agreement upon a ten days' notice to the other party.

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

