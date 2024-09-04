Zoomd Recognized as Top Mobile Marketing Companies for 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is delighted to announce that it has been named Top Mobile Marketing Companies 2024 by Business of Apps, a premier online platform for app industry news and insights. This award highlights Zoomd's ability to drive successful mobile marketing campaigns through its innovative user-acquisition platform. By consistently delivering strategies that promote app growth and user retention, Zoomd has secured its position as a leader in mobile marketing. This recognition reflects the Company's expertise, advanced technology, and dedication to achieving exceptional results for its clients in a competitive market.

"Being recognized as a top player in mobile marketing is incredibly rewarding. It highlights the trust our clients place in us to deliver results that matter." said Omri Argaman, Chief Growth Officer of Zoomd. "This award is one of many we've recently received, and it joins the strong Q2 2024 financial reports we just released. Our team's focus on innovation and client success is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition shows we're on the right path."

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

