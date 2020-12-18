Zoomd releases 2020 State of User Acquisition report, revealing surprises going into the new year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces the release of its State of User Acquisition (UA) 2020 report , in partnership with Business of Apps and App Promotion Summit . The report opened a window into some surprising insights from user acquisition professionals regarding media strategy and looking forward, the effect of COVID-19 on the acquiring new users.

As the pandemic quickly took hold around the world, brand marketers were quickly forced to shift gears and adapt to a changing user landscape, which meant going more digital. With a rise in mobile device use and remote work, marketers whose operations were already fully or partly digital stood to gain and learn a lot. To understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how marketers managed the drastic changes, Zoomd commissioned a survey in November 2020 to ask about a number of topics regarding user acquisition strategy, media channels, formats, and budgets. In total, 400 user acquisition professionals working for brands, agencies and industry leaders were surveyed.

The data in the report focused specifically on professionals from the brand-side, showing that, unsurprisingly, 55% of companies saw more conversions after the COVID-19 pandemic commenced. Other data from the survey showed some surprising results, namely:

TikTok : TikTok earned fourth place in campaign budget allotment, behind only Google, Facebook, and Apple. Moving forward, 70% of advertisers claimed they will boost budgets for TikTok campaigns in 2021, putting TikTok as the top platform for a budget boost for 2021.

: TikTok earned fourth place in campaign budget allotment, behind only Google, Facebook, and Apple. Moving forward, 70% of advertisers claimed they will boost budgets for TikTok campaigns in 2021, putting TikTok as the top platform for a budget boost for 2021. Apple Search Ads : Apple Search Ads accounted for the third largest user acquisition channel in the survey—greater than Ad Networks, DSP's, Twitter, Reddit, and Pinterest, potentially demonstrating a willingness of many marketers during the COVID-19 pandemic to take a risk and explore less familiar channels.

: Apple Search Ads accounted for the third largest user acquisition channel in the survey—greater than Ad Networks, DSP's, Twitter, Reddit, and Pinterest, potentially demonstrating a willingness of many marketers during the COVID-19 pandemic to take a risk and explore less familiar channels. Twitter down: Twitter was only utilized by 30% of advertisers, potentially serving as an indicator to its shrinking in relevance compared to previous years.

"This year (2020) has shaken up the landscape all around us, yet the mobile apps industry shined immensely, demonstrating relevancy and meeting real needs as people are still experiencing lockdowns," said Omri Argaman, CMO at Zoomd. "While we anticipated conversions would rise with more screen time, we did not foresee the success that marketers would experience with Apple Search Ads and we are very happy to see the strong collective reaction to a rise in ad fraud. We would like to thank our partners at the App Promotions Summit for the teamwork, and wish us all a better and healthier 2021."

The full 2020 State Of User Acquisition report can be downloaded from: https://zoomd.com/report-the-state-of-user-acquisition-2020/

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

