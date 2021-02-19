Zoomd signs agreement with GMA Networks in the Philippines

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with GMA Networks, Philippines' leading news and sports website publisher, to embed Zoomd's on-site search engine within GMA's platform.

The relationship with Zoomd is expected to increase of page views, decrease bounce rate, and extend average session length for the 200+ million monthly GMA web visitors.

The Company's advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology aims to provide new advantages to publishers by optimizing site traffic via on-site search, and guiding advertisers in managing their user acquisition (UA) across hundreds of media channels.

"We plan to pursue new client onboarding rigorously," says Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd. "This is a hot period for our sector and we intend to maximize monetization opportunities and target regional expansion, getting more publishers and more clients to adopt Zoom onto their platforms. The Philippines is an important and strong market for us and we welcome GMA to our line of top-tier publishing clients."

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

