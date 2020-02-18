Zoomd Signs Latin American Agreements Expected to Generate Additional $5M USD in Annual Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, is pleased to announce today its expansion into Latin America ("LATAM"). Zoomd is in the process of onboarding Brazilian Banco Orginal, Magazine Luiza and other companies based out of LATAM, and management is expecting that these new LATAM agreements will generate approximately $5usd million in annual revenue during the term of the engagement.

"Latin America is becoming an important market for us," said Zoomd CEO and co-founder Ofer Eitan, adding, "It is our next expansion target following a successful entry into Southeast Asian markets last year and part of our overall global growth strategy. We expect to be signing additional Latin American clients over the next 12 months, increasing our revenue from the region."

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD ) , founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Zoomd's unified platform delivers significant advantages for digital publishers and advertisers, including unified User Acquisition (UA) management, significant cost savings and advanced site search solution based Natural Language Processing (NLP) coupled with artificial intelligence (AI).

Zoomd provides services to companies in the realms of e-commerce, financial tech, food, goods delivery, and other helping businesses maximize user acquisition actions and overall ad campaign effectiveness. Companies of note include Alibaba, Shein, Oyo, Poker Stars, Grammarly, IAC and more…

