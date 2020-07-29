Zoomd Technologies Engages Lytham Partners and Plexus Media to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces that it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham Partners") to lead an investor relations and shareholder communication program.

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications.

Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd, commented, "We have made significant progress since becoming a publicly traded company in September 2019. Our proprietary and differentiated business model continues to resonate among our new and existing customers, as we provide strong returns on investment on their advertising dollars. The United States is by far our largest customer geography as we are now working and collaborating with some of the largest ecommerce companies and publishers in the country. Given our recent progress, we believe the timing is appropriate to expand our awareness within the U.S. investment community. We look forward to working with the team at Lytham Partners, which has a strong understanding of the AdTech space, to further assist us in these efforts."

Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners, said, "Given Zoomd's robust customer and publisher profile, we believe the U.S. investment community will be interested to learn more about their unique value proposition and opportunities ahead to create value for shareholders. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors, while installing best practices within their communications program at all levels to keep shareholders apprised of the developments taking place at the Company."

In connection with the engagement, Lytham Partners will be compensated USD $7,500 per month. The engagement is for six months and renews automatically, with either party being able to terminate it upon a thirty day notice to the other party.

In addition, Zoomd has retained Plexus Cybermedia Inc. ("Plexus Media") to lead its strategy for raising awareness amongst retail investors and online investing and trading communities. Plexus Media is a data-driven investor marketing firm enabling access to millions of potential retail investors and day traders through digital and social media.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Operating a wide-reaching dashboard is a key feature of Zoomd's technology, providing a unified platform that delivers several advantages for digital publishers and advertisers. The platform manages all user acquisition (UA) actions under a single user-friendly control-center management dashboard, offering campaign managers one screen and one invoice for all their UA activity. Zoomd also provides a site-search solution for publishers based on advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), coupled with artificial intelligence (AI). These services have generated more than 500-million data points daily for publishers and advertisers.

ABOUT LYTHAM PARTNERS

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the leading investor relations firms in the United States, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites. For more information visit our website at www.lythampartners.com.

ABOUT PLEXUS MEDIA

Plexus Media is a data-driven investor marketing firm enabling new digital ways to share an investment story and attract potential retail investors. Plexus Media has been at the forefront of the investor marketing industry since 2016 and has served companies in the sectors such as finance, technology, cannabis, and mining.

Plexus programs and proprietary marketing technology help pre-IPO and publicly-listed companies syndicate their investment story to multiple channels and generate media coverage and investor awareness. For additional information and updates, visit www.plexus.media or connect with us on social.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Website: www.zoomd.com

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.