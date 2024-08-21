Zoomd to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter on August 28, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 28, at 11 a.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or at https://events.zoom.us/ev/Aif6R73aD12f_Tyymk4t2fIAZ0wy-B-Sv3IVPldjF-_WMdELk1QL~ApQvxAYALYTY2gtf9mmDuCTQMG_A1lbUMUuhO6aY0Fx9qOM20WmTG1vhdw

Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to [email protected] .

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://events.zoom.us/ev/Aif6R73aD12f_Tyymk4t2fIAZ0wy-B-Sv3IVPldjF-_WMdELk1QL~ApQvxAYALYTY2gtf9mmDuCTQMG_A1lbUMUuhO6aY0Fx9qOM20WmTG1vhdw

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

