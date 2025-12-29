Zoomex Launches Zoomex Card, Unlocking a New Path from Crypto Assets to Global Fiat Payments

MAHÉ, Seychelles, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency trading platform Zoomex today announced the official early registration for its latest payment product, the Zoomex Card .

Designed to bridge the gap between crypto assets and real-world payment scenarios, the Zoomex Card aims to provide users with a Global Multicurrency bank account that's connected to tradfi payment rails and crypto ramps, enabling seamless on / off ramps to fiat for cross border transactions.

The Zoomex Card is jointly launched by Zoomex and fully regulated and licensed financial platform UR, with a focus on usability, security, and regulatory compliance. UR provides banking infrastructure that is fully composable, allowing Zoomex to provide a fully functional crypto-financial gateway for everyday spending, cross-border payments and subscription services to its users.

Historically, crypto assets have largely remained confined to trading and holding, making their integration into real-world payment systems cumbersome. The introduction of the Zoomex Card addresses this gap.

Through the Zoomex Card, users can deposit USDC into their multi-currency fiat accounts and use it for daily spending and global transactions across multiple countries and regions, achieving a seamless connection from on-chain assets to real-world payments.

Jerry Hsu, CEO of Zoomex, stated: "We want our users to avoid constantly switching between the crypto world and traditional finance, and instead enjoy a truly integrated asset account."

UR's Chief Product Officer, Ng Yingzhong, commented: "As a fully licensed and regulated financial platform, UR has long been focused on delivering secure, compliant, and scalable financial infrastructure for users worldwide. Our partnership with Zoomex marks an important step forward in crypto-enabled payments. Through Zoomex Card, we aim to bring digital assets into everyday spending and cross-border use, while maintaining strict compliance and bank-grade security."

Global Multi-Currency Account Experience

The Zoomex Card provides users with one-stop access to UR's multi-fiat accounts, currently supporting major currencies including USD, EUR, CHF, JPY, SGD, and HKD, addressing cross-regional fund management and payment needs.

Integrated Crypto – Fiat Conversion

Users can directly deposit USDC into UR accounts for spending, transfers, or subscription payments, while also supporting transfers back to the Zoomex platform for continued crypto trading.

Instant Global Payment Capability

The Zoomex Card supports mainstream payment methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, making it usable across various online and offline payment scenarios.

Security and Compliance

All assets are custodied by UR, which is a registered trademark under Swiss financial institution SR Saphirstein AG, adhering to strict compliance and risk management standards to ensure financial-grade protection for cross-border payments and asset security.

Early Registration Benefits Now Open

To reward early supporters, Zoomex has launched early registration for the Zoomex Card. Upon official launch, eligible users will enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

Limited-time Pro account free upgrade

1% cashback on spending

on spending New user reward: Spend $5, get $10 back

No card issuance fee

Custom Zoomex card design

Early registration will remain open until the official launch phase of Zoomex Card is completed. The product is expected to officially roll out in early 2026, with specific timelines subject to Zoomex's official announcements.

More information is available at: https://i.zoomex.com/1s48abBF

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

About UR

UR is the world's first global onchain stablecoin banking infrastructure that is compliant, fully licensed and covers over 50 countries with 7 multicurrency fiat access for each user and business — all under the supervision of SR Sapherstein AG. UR simplifies the way people and businesses move between digital assets and fiat currencies. Self-custodial, fast, and intuitive, UR turns complex crypto workflows into a seamless everyday experience.

