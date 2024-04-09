This long-awaited partnership allows sales teams to match accounts researching their product(s) on TrustRadius with decision maker contact information in the ZoomInfo Sales platform. Hello relevant targeting and deal acceleration.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrustRadius and ZoomInfo announce their new integration that sales and marketing teams have long awaited—a powerful collaboration that combines ZoomInfo's contact-level intelligence with TrustRadius downstream intent data. This integration, facilitated through the ZoomInfo Sales platform, promises to transform how businesses identify, target, and engage with in-market buyers.

For more information on leveraging the power of TrustRadius and ZoomInfo Sales, join our webinar on April 30, 12 pm EST. Post this ZoomInfo and TrustRadius Partner To End Revenue Anxiety

The partnership between TrustRadius and ZoomInfo marks a significant milestone in the industry, enabling organizations to kiss revenue anxiety goodbye. By harnessing the unique strengths of both platforms, go-to-market teams can now increase the fidelity of their sales outreach to buyers that are actually in-market researching their product or competitors'.

"With ZoomInfo and TrustRadius making data-driven selling so accessible, there's no excuse for go-to-market teams to sell any other way," ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said. "Doing more independent research than ever, buyers are staying off of sellers' radars longer. But with ZoomInfo's industry-leading data combined with the power of TrustRadius' intent data, sellers can find the right person at interested companies, get context to deliver personalized messaging at the optimal time, and close deals more quickly."

By using TrustRadius' downstream intent data within ZoomInfo Sales, important use cases are unlocked, including prioritizing outreach to high-value, in-market contacts at target accounts who will convert at a higher rate. Go-to-market teams can also get ahead of churn by understanding which of their customers are researching alternative technologies. Or, if a customer is researching other products within their suite on TrustRadius, teams can improve upsell and cross-sell rates.

"Before the TrustRadius integration existed in ZoomInfo, our team pulled intent data and manually hunted down contacts for companies showing interest in our products. Now, I can set up saved searches that eliminate this manual work, allowing our team to spend more time engaging with prospects and customers," says Sinehan Kerman, Senior Director of Global Revenue Operations at TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions).

"The powerful combination of ZoomInfo's contact-level intelligence and TrustRadius' downstream intent data will make distinguishing noise from a true buyer signal a problem of the past," Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius said. "By leveraging this partnership, intent data becomes more actionable, empowering teams with even greater precision and efficiency. Ultimately, it will help drive revenue growth while maximizing ROI by engaging buyers actively researching your products or your competitors to win more deals faster."

For more information on how to leverage the power of TrustRadius and ZoomInfo Sales, join our webinar April 30 12:00pm EST.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About ZoomInfo:

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.