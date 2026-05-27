ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

One quarter ago ZoomInfo's CEO told investors the company's "upmarket strategy is working" -- company is now highlighting a "regression" to upmarket growth trajectories, revealing a $62 million cut to full-year revenue guidance. The stock opened down more than 33%.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: GTM) investors lost approximately 33% of their holdings -- more than $2 per share -- after the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call on May 11, 2026, revealed a full-year 2026 revenue guidance cut to $1.185-$1.205 billion from the prior range of $1.247-$1.267 billion. Shareholders who suffered losses on their GTM investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the previous February 9, 2026 earnings call, CEO Henry L. Schuck stated: "Our upmarket strategy is working. Upmarket again grew 6% in our seasonally largest upmarket quarter, triple the upmarket growth rate from a year ago." CFO Michael Graham O'Brien added: "we exit 2025 with 74% of our business now upmarket … We now expect to reach 80% upmarket mix exiting 2027."

The Q1 2026 call reversed course. CEO Schuck highlighted that ZoomInfo "experienced a regression in our downmarket and upmarket growth trajectories. CFO O'Brien noted "upmarket ACV grew 5% year-over-year, a step down from 6% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter."

The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo may not have adequately disclosed material information to investors regarding its projections. On the same Q4 call, CEO Henry Schuck told investors: "We are confident in our path ahead and in our ability to sustainably deliver revenue growth and industry-leading profitability." Yet, in Q1, management slashed FY 2026 revenue guidance by as much as $62 million.

If you lost money on your ZoomInfo Technologies investment, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33% after the Company disclosed a full-year 2026 revenue guidance reduction to $1.185-$1.205 billion from the prior range of $1.247-$1.267 billion. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and the characterization of its guidance history. When the reduced FY 2026 guidance became known, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP