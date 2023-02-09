ZOOZ Power appoints former Tritium and Driivz executives to accelerates its business development and sales activities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOZ POWER (TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting solutions for the EV charging industry has announced the appointments of Mr. Eyal Blum and Mr. Kevin Pugh to its senior management team, to lead its global business growth: Mr. Blum is appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Mr. Pugh as Vice President of Sales for West Europe.

Mr. Eyal Blum has over 20 years of experience in business development, with a focus on e-mobility eco-system, in Israel, Europe, the USA, Asia and South America. In the last decade, he was a key member of the launching team and served as the VP of business development for Driivz, a world leading supplier of EV charging management platform. In this position, Mr. Blum was responsible for a significant achievement leading to Driivz business growth and has gained significant knowledge and experience in the e-mobility ecosystem.

Mr. Pugh brings over 30 years of experience in sales and business development, with a focus on the e-mobility market. In his last position Mr. Pugh served as the Sales Director for UK & Ireland at Tritium, a world leading supplier of EV fast chargers. Mr. Pugh led the business expansion of Tritium in UK and Ireland, from the first stages of penetration to sales of tens of millions of pounds, positioning Tritium as the leading supplier in this territory. As a member of the senior strategic European & Global sales team of Tritium, Mr. Pugh also took a key role in defining and implementing Tritium's go-to-market strategy in the European territory.

"We are thrilled to have Eyal and Kevin joining our senior management team," said Boaz Weizer, CEO of ZOOZ Power. "Their experience, knowledge, and connections in the e-mobility industry will be invaluable, as we accelerate our global expansion and establish ourselves as a leading provider of power boosters for EV fast-charging. With their exceptional skills and extensive experience, I have no doubt that they will make a significant impact and will greatly contribute to the realization of ZOOZ's vision and strategy and to establishing our position as a pioneering and leading company in the field, contributing to the acceleration of ultra-fast public charging infrastructure deployment around the world."

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ is the leading provider of Flywheel-based Power Boosting solutions enabling ultra-green, ultra-fast electric vehicle charging anywhere.

We are committed to eliminating range anxiety and helping to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles around the world. Our goal is to enable the vast roll-out of cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure while sustainably overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ pioneers its unique flywheel-based power boosting technology, enabling unlimited high-power charge & discharge cycles with a lifespan of more than 15 years, thus providing minimal total cost of ownership for ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure. As our product is based on kinetic energy storage in flywheels, it is neither toxic nor based on rare earth materials, making it intrinsically green.

Our sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping our customers and partners create the world's most sustainable, reliable, long-lasting, and cost-effective fast-charging solutions.

