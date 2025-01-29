Zoth Launches First Ever RWA Restaking Layer with ZeUSD, Announces Exclusive Pre-Deposit Campaign

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoth has unveiled its Pre-Deposit Campaign as part of its launch of the world's first restacking layer for Real-World Asset Finance (RWAFi), designed to bridge the stability and trust of TradFi with the scalability and innovation of DeFi.

Zoth's mission is to unlock the $2T tokenized fixed-income market by building a permissionless layer for on-chain and off-chain RWAs. Through the Pre-Deposit Campaign, participants can gain early access to ZeUSD, a stable token fully backed by investment-grade RWAs such as Treasury Bills and ETFs.

This is a rare opportunity for early adopters to join the next wave of RWAFi, earning stacked yields while securing their position in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

Democratising Real-World Asset Finance (RWAFi)

The global demand for tokenized RWAs is surging, with products such as Treasury Bills, ETFs, and Money Market Funds becoming increasingly desirable.

However, structural inefficiencies and exclusivity within TradFi have limited access to these yield-bearing instruments for retail participants.

Zoth addresses these barriers through its re-staking layer, creating a decentralized ecosystem that democratizes access to RWAs for retail and institutional users alike. With ZeUSD, Zoth delivers a stable, omni-chain token fully backed by high-quality fixed-income assets, combining the stability of TradFi with DeFi's innovation and scalability.

"This is just the beginning! Our innovative re-staking approach is redefining the way RWAs are brought on-chain. Together, we're building the future of RWAFi," added Pritam Dutta, Founder & CEO of Zoth.

As Koushik, Co-Founder and CTO of Zoth, opines, "At Zoth, we believe RWAFi's full potential lies in inclusivity. Our mission is to ensure every user—big or small—has equal access to high-quality financial instruments."

Why ZeUSD?

ZeUSD is Zoth's omni-chain, fully composable RWA-backed Collateralised Debt Position (CDP) stable token issued on top of high-quality liquid off-chain or on-chain RWAs like U.S. T-BIlls, ETFs, MMFs, Reverse Repos, etc.

Key Attributes of ZeUSD:

Fully Collateralized Stability - ZeUSD is backed by a diversified mix of high-quality RWAs, ensuring trust and transparency.

Cross-Chain Compatibility - Seamlessly interoperable across multiple blockchain ecosystems, improving liquidity and composability.

Permissionless Issuance - Issuance is possible by allowing users to access and collateralize eligible RWAs, ensuring compliance and risk mitigation.

DeFi Composable - ZeUSD can be seamlessly utilized across DeFi, maximizing yields for holders.

Boosted Incentives - Stacked incentives comprising underlying RWA yield and boosted Zoth rewards.

Zoth tackles longstanding challenges in the RWA market, including limited accessibility, high fees, and institutional favoritism. By implementing the community-powered re-staking layer, Zoth unlocks a new paradigm of liquidity, accessibility, and incentives for all participants.

What is ZeUSD Pre-Deposit Campaign?

Pre-depositors will be the first to mint ZeUSD with the RWAs of their choice from a list of curated RWA partners as part of Zoth's ecosystem, which includes Hashnote USYC, Zoth ZTLN Prime, Matrixdock STBT, and OpenEden TBILL. Zoth's re-staking layer via ZeUSD is actively onboarding more RWA partners soon, creating inclusive access across the RWAFi ecosystem.

For more information about the Pre Deposit Campaign, please visit: https://zeusd.zoth.io/predeposit

Previous Products and Traction

Zoth's journey is marked by groundbreaking milestones that underscore its leadership in the RWAFi sector:

Over 25M in on-chain TVL across products.

in on-chain TVL across products. Over 2M wallets were onboarded.

wallets were onboarded. 40M transactions were processed through the Atlas platform in testnet phase.

transactions were processed through the Atlas platform in testnet phase. The Founding team has built a $300M AUM fintech venture at AB InBev (World's largest brewing company).

AUM fintech venture at AB InBev (World's largest brewing company). Previous Zoth customers include Budweiser, Emirates Group, and Olea.

Strategic Partnerships with TradFi & On-chain leaders like Standard Chartered Group, JM Financials, Chainlink, Singularity Group, and more.

Built one of the largest RWA communities.

About Zoth

Zoth is building a community-first re-staking layer for the RWAFi ecosystem, blending the scalability of TradFi with the innovation of DeFi. Zoth creates a permissionless layer for on-chain and off-chain RWAs, enhancing their access and DeFi utility.

For more information and to participate in the pre-deposit campaign, visit www.zoth.io.

