ZS named a digital transformation leader for commercial life sciences in IDC MarketScape

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS has been named a "Leader" in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Sales and Marketing Digital Transformation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment."

This report evaluates the most significant providers in the commercial life sciences industry to help companies select the best digital transformation partner. ZS was among 14 companies invited to participate in IDC's independent analysis, which assessed providers' digital transformation capabilities in sales and marketing for life sciences. Such capabilities include the transformation of commercial operating models, leadership, work sources and collaboration, omni-channel optimization, as well as new ways of collecting, aggregating and analyzing digital information.

IDC noted that "ZS offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions by designing and implementing digital strategy, operations and technology for commercial and R&D functions in the life science industry. The company brings together data, advanced analytics/AI, digital platforms, innovative digital solutions, technology roadmap design and large-scale change management to deliver this experience."

Noteworthy ZS strengths identified by IDC include:

ZS has a strong track record of designing and implementing new applications of cutting-edge technology across commercial programs including omnichannel optimization and content personalization.

ZS has enabled digital transformation across life science brands with a cumulative net value over $50 billion .

. ZS invests in its own powerful software like REVO™, for cloud-native analytics, and VERSO™, for personalized, omnichannel customer experiences.

ZS retains a large, experienced and skilled workforce with deep understanding of life sciences sales and marketing and has cultivated a strategic partnership ecosystem with key digital platform providers.

Saby Mitra, a ZS digital commercial leader, says: "ZS is honored by this recognition and remains committed to partnering with clients to accelerate their digital trajectory and unlock new commercial opportunities. We're proud to see our work in this space recognized again, and with our ongoing commitment to innovation, we're confident that we'll continue to lead in the future."

Mike Townsend, research manager for IDC Health Insights, responsible for commercial life sciences and life sciences commercial strategies, says "Digital transformation has never been more critical. Firms are moving quickly to invest heavily in digital technologies, infrastructure and AI to keep pace with a world that's changed rapidly around us. But to transform with speed, you need a leading digital partner."

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 8,000-plus ZSers in more than 25 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

