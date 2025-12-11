ZS to introduce ZAIDYN® intelligence into Agentforce Life Sciences

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS is growing its partnership with Salesforce, now bringing ZAIDYN® intelligence directly into Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences. Available starting in January 2026, this integration will boost sales and marketing performance. Its smarter omnichannel orchestration, field strategy planning and execution will equip life sciences teams to deliver therapies to patients more rapidly.

This ZAIDYN integration empowers organizations on three core fronts:

Personalized, compliant healthcare professional (HCP) engagement : Rich healthcare professional intelligence, derived from ZAIDYN Customer Engagement , integrates life-sciences-specific insights directly within Salesforce workflows. This intelligence helps teams drive more relevant interactions.

: Rich healthcare professional intelligence, derived from ZAIDYN Customer Engagement integrates life-sciences-specific insights directly within Salesforce workflows. This intelligence helps teams drive more relevant interactions. Improved field effectiveness : ZAIDYN Field Performance, when integrated with Salesforce, can help organizations optimize territory coverage, apply dynamic deployment and introduce performance-driven incentives. This way, reps are in the right place to engage with the right customers, and reps can showcase measurable results to close care gaps more efficiently.

: ZAIDYN Field Performance, when integrated with Salesforce, can help organizations optimize territory coverage, apply dynamic deployment and introduce performance-driven incentives. This way, reps are in the right place to engage with the right customers, and reps can showcase measurable results to close care gaps more efficiently. Expand Agentforce with life-sciences-trained agents: ZAIDYN extends Agentforce with contextual, domain-trained agents that provide recommendations and automate next best actions. Agent capabilities include HCP suggestions, Next Best Action, personalized content and dynamic targeting to help teams anticipate customer needs and act faster.

Integration will be facilitated through multiple modalities, including API-based approaches, MuleSoft and Data Cloud integration packages, and agent deployments via AgentExchange.

"ZS's ready-to-use data and intelligence engine acts as an extension of Agentforce Life Sciences, allowing users of Salesforce to integrate powerful industry insights from ZAIDYN seamlessly into the flow of work," said Tara Helm, VP Agentforce Life Sciences Strategy, Salesforce.

Jaideep Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus and Head of ZS's platforms and products business unit, added, "We're excited to bring together the right combination of Salesforce's industry-specific Agentforce platform, ZAIDYN intelligence and ZS consulting to deliver for our clients and meet their goals. When Salesforce is the chosen platform, ZS makes it work for life sciences. With ZAIDYN intelligence, we can strengthen field planning with the intelligence and orchestration of a life-sciences-native system."

About ZAIDYN

ZAIDYN® is a life sciences intelligence platform built from more than 40 years of domain expertise. It unifies industry data, analytics, algorithms and orchestration to drive smarter decision-making in clinical, medical and commercial functions across the life sciences value chain. When integrated with Salesforce, ZAIDYN helps teams plan territories, deliver next best actions, personalize engagement and improve sales and marketing performance.

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

