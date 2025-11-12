Zscaler Public Sector CTO for AI Strategy and Former DHS Deputy CTO & Deputy CAIO Chad Tetreault Joins Knox Systems Federal Advisory Board

Advancing secure innovation and AI transformation across the federal enterprise.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems today announced that Zscaler Public Sector CTO and a former Deputy Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer from within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Tetreault, has joined the company's Federal Advisory Board.

A proven technology leader and AI strategist, Tetreault has spent his career bridging the gap between emerging technology and mission impact. At DHS, he led the design and deployment of proprietary AI solutions that modernized Immigration services, streamlined data operations, and advanced the department's role as a leader in responsible AI innovation. His appointment strengthens Knox's mission to help agencies accelerate cloud and AI adoption with the compliance, speed, and resilience required of federal systems.

"Chad brings a rare blend of technical depth, creativity, and mission focus," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "He's one of the few federal leaders who's delivered enterprise-scale AI outcomes inside the government. His perspective will help us guide agencies through the next phase of secure digital transformation."

At Zscaler, Tetreault leads public sector AI strategy and governance, helping highly regulated environments adopt and defend next-generation AI capabilities. He also serves on the MIT Gen AI Global leadership team as Deputy Co-Lead of the Agent Dev Department, focused on democratizing AI innovation worldwide.

Tetreault continues to define unified technology strategies, integrate data and engineering across mission systems, and mentor high-performing technical teams that deliver. His work consistently emphasizes innovation with accountability - ensuring AI and analytics can drive measurable outcomes without compromising compliance or security.

"Knox is solving the exact challenges that define the next era of government IT - speed, safety, and trust," said Chad Tetreault. "I'm excited to join the Advisory Board and help shape how agencies modernize responsibly while unlocking the full potential of AI."

The Knox Federal Advisory Board brings together senior leaders from defense, civilian, and technology sectors to advise on emerging policy, compliance, and modernization strategies aligned with FedRAMP, NIST, and DoW frameworks. Tetreault's appointment follows recent additions including David Epperson, former Deputy CIO of the Executive Office of the President and former Deputy CIO and CISO of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Carrie Lee, Deputy CIO of the Department of Veterans Affairs - expanding Knox's leadership bench across AI, cybersecurity, and federal IT transformation.

About Knox Systems

Knox (knoxsystems.com) operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization.

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc