zSpace Announces Expansion of Math Content on AR/VP Laptop, Features at FETC 2023

Applications Martian Math and Let's Cook Provide More K-12 STEM Activities to Millions of Learners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace , a Silicon Valley education company, today announced the expansion of math software offerings to include a new application, Martian Math, and an update to the Let's Cook application on its augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) laptop, Inspire. The zSpace Inspire is an AR/VR laptop that does not require a head-mounted display or 3D glasses. A broad range of STEM and Career and Technical Education applications is available on the Inspire, as well as applications for esports, modeling, and simulation. Learning these skills with the power of augmented and virtual reality from the zSpace Inspire brings education to life, allowing students to better understand hard-to-visualize concepts and practice navigating situations that would be difficult, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive in the real world.

Martian Math is a math fluency game with scaffolding for arithmetic functions; addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, percents, and ratios. From zSpace's AR/VR platform, the game allows elementary age students to practice their math skills in an engaging and gamified way to help stop aliens from stealing supplies. Adaptive technologies adjust the challenge as students progress.

Let's Cook takes students of all ages into a virtual kitchen to make pizza following a recipe. Students use a stylus to slice tomatoes, grate cheese, and roll dough to prepare a pizza and while applying math skills in a real-world application.

"Teachers using zSpace regularly share ideas for how we can expand our content offerings to meet instructional needs. We've made their ideas a priority and are excited to release Martian Math and the newly revised Let's Cook. With these applications, students will be able to develop fluency with math facts in an exciting and engaging manner while developing conceptual understanding," stated Joe Parlier, Ed.D., Sr. Director of Education at zSpace.

zSpace representatives will be available to discuss the Inspire and demonstrate its capabilities at the National Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC 2023) from January 24 to January 26 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA in booth 943.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,400 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" and "Awards of Excellence" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Amanda Austin

zSpace, Inc.

[email protected]

408-498-4050 x4130

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.