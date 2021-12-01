zSpace Expands Credentialing and CTE Content with Two New Partners

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the power of augmented and virtual reality for career and technical education (CTE), zSpace, Inc. ,a Silicon Valley education company, today at ACTE VISION 2021 announced partnerships with two organizations -- Precision Exams by YouScience and Mastery Coding -- that will expand its CTE offerings for hundreds of thousands of students using zSpace across the U.S. Research shows students using zSpace achieve gains averaging a 16-percent improvement (pre-/post-test) in elementary, middle, and high school courses.

Precision Exams and zSpace: Empowering Students with Industry-Recognized Credentials

zSpace now offers 30 AR and VR-driven self-study and classroom-based CTE applications in health science/public services, advanced manufacturing/skilled trades, agri-science, and transportation career pathways. Incorporating the credentialing certification process from Precision Exams by YouScience into zSpace content will empower educators and students to enhance their learning through AR/VR interactive content while they validate their progress with potential employers and continuing education courses.

"zSpace's AR and VR learning content has already been shown to deeply engage students in STEM and CTE concepts," said Michael Carbenia, senior executive director of workforce at zSpace. "Our partnership with Precision Exams by YouScience will help students easily verify those skills with future employers or with other continuing education programs."

Precision Exams by YouScience exams and certifications adhere to industry-recognized standards across the 16 National Career Clusters , as well as fulfill Perkin's V programs of value requirements.

In addition to Precision Exams by YouScience, zSpace also partners with NOCTI, offering up to 33 industry-recognized credentials.

New from zSpace: Coding Courseware and Certifications from Mastery Coding

More CTE content will now be available from zSpace as the company announces its partnership with award-winning curriculum developer Mastery Coding . The new courses and certification cover programming in Unity and C#. Mastery Coding's courses prepare students for programming and coding careers by earning a Unity Certified User: Programmer certification. Designed for adult or high school learners without a prior computer science background, students physically interact with complex coding concepts in zSpace's AR/VR learning environment.

zSpace representatives will be available to discuss the new CTE partners and demonstrate the AR/VR learning station at ACTE VISION 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Friday, Dec, 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Booth 419.

About zSpace

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 60 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

