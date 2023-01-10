zSpace Named Award of Excellence Winner for Inspire AR/VR Laptop in Secondary Education

Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop Wins Highest Honor in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School



SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace , zSpace, a Silicon Valley education company, today announced it has recently been honored by Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 for its Inspire AR/VR Laptop in the category of Secondary Education. This is the company's fifth win as an Awards of Excellence recipient.

The zSpace Inspire is an augmented and virtual reality laptop that does not require a head-mounted display or 3D glasses. A broad range of STEM, biology, chemistry, and Career and Technical Education coursework is available on the Inspire including, Agri-Science, Construction, Health Science, IT, Manufacturing, Transportation/Alternative Fuels, as well as applications for esports, modeling, and simulation. Learning these skills with the power of augmented and virtual reality from the zSpace Inspire brings education to life, allowing students to better understand hard-to-visualize concepts as well as practice navigating situations that would be too difficult, impossible, counterproductive, or too expensive in the real world.

"We continue to expand our higher education offerings with new tools from our partners because they've been so successful with the student and learning community," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "Allowing students to experience these CTE courses in an AR/VR environment deepens their learning and boosts their achievement in earning industry credentials."

zSpace representatives will be available to discuss the Inspire and demonstrate its capabilities at the National Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC 2023) from January 24 to January 26 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA in booth 943.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,000 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

