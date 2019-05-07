ZS's Kurt Kessler Named to "Top 25 Consultants" List

EVANSTON, Ill., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS Principal Kurt Kessler was recently recognized by Consulting magazine as one of its Top 25 Consultants for 2019. Published annually, the prestigious list celebrates consultants who are making the greatest impact on the industry.

"I am deeply honored to be acknowledged alongside so many talented and accomplished peers," said Kurt, who was named in the Excellence in Leadership category. "Helping ZS build its marketing practice is something I will always be proud of, and this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of many committed colleagues who helped make that dream a reality."

When Kurt joined ZS in 2001, the global professional services firm was known primarily for its sales expertise. He quickly saw the opportunity to build a bridge between sales and marketing through analytics — a first for ZS and a new value proposition for the industry. In partnership with a strong team, Kurt helped transform the firm's market research capability into an expansive international marketing practice that now comprises half of ZS's business.

Throughout his career, Kurt has dedicated himself to advising clients and is widely acknowledged for relentlessly pursuing growth areas and assembling strong teams to support new capabilities. After successfully advancing ZS's marketing offering in the U.S., Kurt relocated to Zurich to focus on building the marketing business in Europe.

His collaborative leadership style and commitment to team culture have left an indelible mark on ZS. By empowering colleagues to take risks and hiring experts with complementary skills, Kurt continues to push traditional marketing boundaries. His contributions have made a lasting impact on the firm, its people, and its clients.

"My career in consulting is an amazing journey full of valuable lessons," said Kurt. "I enjoy the opportunity to learn from passionate people who challenge conventional thinking, and I'm humbled by the impact we've made around the world."

Read more about Kurt and other recipients of the Top 25 award in the May/June 2019 issue of Consulting.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 6,000-plus ZSers in 23 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or the Life at ZS blog.

