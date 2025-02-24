ZTE again makes prestigious CDP A List for leading climate action, reinforcing global climate leadership

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has once again been recognized with the prestigious CDP A score for leading climate action in CDP's 2024 disclosures. The company achieved A score across multiple categories, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, emissions reduction initiatives, low-carbon products, environmental policies, and the disclosure of risks and opportunities. This accomplishment underscores ZTE's unwavering commitment to environmental transparency, sustainable practices, and its core competitiveness in green development.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions. In 2024, over 24,800 companies, representing two thirds of global market capitalization reported through CDP on climate change, forests and water security. Companies featured on the climate A List are recognized as key players in mitigating climate change through formulating robust strategy and taking bold actions.

As a Driver of Digital Economy, ZTE leverages core digital technologies such as 5G, big data, cloud computing, and AI to pave a green digital pathway and contribute to the global economic transition towards decarbonization.

For Green Operation, ZTE has developed green smart campuses to achieve low-carbon development through eco-friendly office practices, research and development, and green manufacturing. In 2024, the company implemented several energy-saving and emission-reduction initiatives, resulting in an absolute electricity savings of 45 million kWh and an 13.4% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions. Additionally, ZTE's photovoltaic systems generated 30 million kWh of electricity annually. Its self-developed ''Carbon Visibility App'' covers 83% of major carbon emission categories and data.

For Green Supply Chain, ZTE, utilizing the SMART Model, provides systematic carbon reduction guidance across five dimensions: Strategy, Management, Accounting, Reduction, and Transmission. In 2024, the company guided 100 suppliers in completing organizational-level carbon audits and assisted 10 suppliers in setting carbon reduction targets and measures. Furthermore, ZTE collaborated with over 160 environmental service providers worldwide to establish a global green recycling network.

For Green Digital Infrastructure, ZTE's end-to-end green solutions have been deployed across more than 30 networks worldwide, covering over 1.5 million sites and 250,000 data center cabinets, helping global operators save over 10 billion kWh of electricity annually. In 2024, the company's system products achieved an 8.39% reduction in physical intensity during the use and maintenance phase, while terminal products recorded a 5.02% year-over-year decrease in absolute emissions across their full lifecycle. As of 2024, ZTE has conducted carbon footprint assessments for 154 products, encompassing all product categories.

For Green Empowerment, ZTE leverages its ''Digital Nebula'' architecture and precision green cloud-network solutions to drive sustainable transformation. Collaborating with over 2,000 industry partners, the company has implemented innovative 5G+ green practices across 15 key sectors, including steel, electronics manufacturing, transportation, and energy. These efforts have led to the creation of more than 100 innovative application scenarios, accelerating digital transformation, energy efficiency, and emission reduction across industries.

With its continued leadership in green development, ZTE's near-and long-term targets under the SBTi net-zero criteria were officially in April 2024. This makes ZTE the first large-scale ICT tech company in China to receive dual approvals from SBTi while also securing a place on the CDP A List for climate leadership for two consecutive years.

Notably, ZTE has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for excellence in sustainability, ranking among the top 4% of companies globally and the top 2% within the manufacture of communication equipment industry. Furthermore, ZTE has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the ninth consecutive year, and selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series for the 13th year. The company has won two accolades at the 6th BDO ESG Awards 2024: the "Theme Award" and the "Outstanding ESG Performance of H-Share Companies".

Looking ahead, ZTE remains committed to advancing its green initiatives, joining hands with global partners to build a sustainable and low-carbon industrial ecosystem, and shaping digital innovation for a sustainable future.

