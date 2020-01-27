ZTE helps China Telecom realize China's first 5G remote diagnosis of new coronavirus pneumonia

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063,SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and Sichuan Branch of China Telecom today have realized China's first 5G remote diagnosis of new coronavirus pneumonia backed up with the latest 5G technology. 5G, featuring high bandwidth and low latency, makes diagnosis and treatment more efficient and convenient.The 5G remote diagnosis involves West China Hospital and Chengdu Public Health Clinic Center of Sichuan University.

According to the on-site situation, ZTE has employed its CPE equipment to commission 5G services by means of outdoor 5G signals while constructing indoor coverage points. On January 25, 5G indoor base stations were built and interconnected, and the conference room for remote diagnosis and treatment in West China Hospital was first connected to the remote diagnosis and treatment system.



On January 26, ZTE completed the rapid construction, optimization, speed test, and commissioning of the 5G indoor distribution system at another core point of the remote diagnosis and treatment system. After the 5G network was commissioned, Sichuan health and health commission, West China Hospital, and Chengdu Public Health Clinic Center conducted remote video consultation.



In accordance with the work arrangement of the Sichuan Health and Health Commission, the 5G remote consultation system will take West China Hospital of Sichuan University as the central node, and be the first batch to access 27 hospitals that have accepted and treated patients. In the next step, ZTE will build China's first new 5G remote diagnosis coronavirus infection system covering three levels: Sichuan province, city, and county, to provide a "one network" for remote diagnosis in front-line hospitals that help Wuhan. In the future, ZTE will carry out video consultation with the Wuhan front-end medical rescue team through the 5G network, so that critical patients in Wuhan can also enjoy expert diagnosis and treatment services in the West China Hospital.

