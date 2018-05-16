ZTEsoft Shares Insights at TM Forum DTW Conference Tracks

At this year's DTW, over 250 industry speakers come together and share ideas, solutions and experiences on five conference tracks which focus on the top challenge service providers identified. ZTEsoft business leaders and experts have participated in three conference tracks including AI and data analytics, 2020 digital operator and serving the digital customer, sharing cases and expertise on how ZSmart empowers intelligent transformation.

Data analytics adds a spark to artificial intelligence (AI)

Speaking at the AI and data analytics conference track, Zhijun Wang, Deputy General Manager, Information Department of China Unicom and George Zhao, Business Development Director of ZTEsoft shared insights and scenarios on how to design and deploy a platform to open data and AI capabilities. "The convergence of data analytics with AI holds great promise for industry players to out-innovate the competition. ZTEsoft is working with our customers to unlock the value of AI and drive improvements in digital marketing, agile operation and customer experiences," said George.

Serving digital customers with intelligent services

During the serving digital customers conference track, Taimoor Khizer Abbasi, Market Research Director of ZTEsoft introduced ZSmart uTalk, an intelligent customer service solutions based on cloud architecture and AI technology for diverse industries to enable cost efficiency with an intelligent engine and dramatically improve the customer experience.

Building an inclusive IoT ecosystem with partners

Developing an inclusive IoT ecosystem is conducive to accelerate the implementation of IoT technologies. Fu Jianjun, Marketing Director of ZTEsoft explored the importance of building and managing the IoT value chain. "Today's Internet of things are converging to intelligence of things as the main focus has shifted from connection to intelligence," he mentioned. "We've witnessed the progress whereas the fragmentation and lack of broad standards continue to threaten IoT market growth. ZTEsoft aims to realize the convergence of people, things and cloud in a digital world, by focusing on the infrastructure and partner ecosystem, ultimately creating an open and inclusive IoT eco-system with partners."

ZTEsoft powers digital transformation journeys for our customers with enhanced product and services infused with cutting-edge technologies. We will also break through the boundaries of cooperation, and work together with partners to leap forward in the digital era.

