ZTO Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Emphasizing Profitable Growth amidst Consumption Mix-shift

Adjusted Net Income Grew 15.8% to RMB2.2 Billion

Parcel Volume Increased 13.9% to 7.2 Billion

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 13.9% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] increased 15.8% to reach RMB2.2 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.0 billion.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB9,960.0 million ( US$1,379.4 million ), an increase of 10.9% from RMB8,983.2 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 10.9% from in the same period of 2023. Gross profit was RMB3,002.1million ( US$415.8million ), an increase of 19.0% from RMB2,523.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 19.0% from in the same period of 2023. Net income was RMB1,447.7 million ( US$200.5 million ), a decrease of 13.0% from RMB1,664.8 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), a decrease of 13.0% from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,660.4 million ( US$507.0 million ), an increase of 16.8% from RMB3,133.0 million in the same period of 2023.

was ( ), an increase of 16.8% from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income was RMB2,224.0 million ( US$308.0 million ), an increase of 15.8% from RMB1,919.8 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 15.8% from in the same period of 2023. Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB1.77 (US$0.25) and RMB1.75 (US$0.24) , a decrease of 14.5% and 13.8% from RMB2.07 and RMB2.03 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

) were and , a decrease of 14.5% and 13.8% from and in the same period of 2023, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB2.74 (US$0.38) and RMB2.68 (US$0.37) , an increase of 15.1% and 15.0% from RMB2.38 and RMB2.33 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

were and , an increase of 15.1% and 15.0% from and in the same period of 2023, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,031.0 million ( US$281.3 million ), compared with RMB2,738.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Operational Highlights for First Quarter 2024

Parcel volume was 7,171 million, an increase of 13.9% from 6,297 million in the same period of 2023.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of March 31, 2024 .

. Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of March 31, 2024 .

. Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was approximately 10,000 as of March 31, 2024 .

. Out of the approximately 10,000 self-owned trucks, approximately 9,100 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of March 31, 2024 , compared to approximately 9,500 as of March 31, 2023 .

, compared to approximately 9,500 as of . Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,800 as of March 31, 2024 , which is similar to the same period last year

, which is similar to the same period last year Number of sorting hubs was 96 as of March 31, 2024 , among which 88 are operated by the Company and 8 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain or loss on disposal of equity investments and subsidiaries and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investments and subsidiaries which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the first quarter, parcel volume of the express delivery industry increased 25.2% year over year, far exceeded expectations. The boom of live video streaming and social network retailing has helped stimulating consumption and fueled the increase in express delivery volume; On the other hand, however, it has also contributed to an increase in the proportion of low-priced parcels. Meanwhile, price competition intensified further particularly in major output regions. A greater portion of industry parcel volume became less profitable or loss making. ZTO adhered to the principle of profitable growth and kept loss-making parcels out of our network. While our volume market share declined over last year, our profit share among industry peers further increased demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy."

Mr. Lai added, "Our consistent strategy is to achieve balanced development in service quality, volume scale and earnings. At the beginning of 2024, we shifted our strategic focus to quality of services. While maintaining a scale-leveraged volume and healthy earnings level, we put greater effort towards the development of differentiated product and services to meet the diverse and personalized needs of customers aimed to enhance ZTO's brand awareness and value recognition. The transformation of Chinese express delivery from high quantity to a combination of quantity plus quality is inevitable. We have prioritized quality of product and services, with the intention of breaking away from homogeneous competition, enhancing product mix, improving profitability of our network partners and couriers, and creating strong moat for ZTO's long term viability and value preposition."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "Our core express ASP decreased 2.5% or 4 cents, which was well below industry level. Combined unit sorting and transportation cost decreased 6 cents as our standardization and digitization initiatives continued to generate positive results despite softer volume. SG&A cost structure remained stable and efficient. Our adjusted net income for the quarter increased 15.8% to 2.2 billion. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.0 billion, and capital spending outlay was 1.7 billion for the quarter."

Ms. Yan added, "We believe that the Chinese economic conditions will improve over time and express delivery industry's long term growth prospect is intact. Our focus on development of differentiated product and service will ensure our enterprise value creation and longevity. We anticipate that the industry growth for the year to be between 15-20%, and we are prepared to allow a necessary level of retreat in market share while avoiding meaningless losses. The Company maintains its previous volume growth guidance for the year to be in the range of 15%-18%, or 34.73billion to 35.64 billion parcels."

First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results





































Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2024

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 8,388,743

93.4

9,240,172

1,279,749

92.8 Freight forwarding services 192,725

2.1

202,747

28,080

2.0 Sale of accessories 368,838

4.1

485,062

67,180

4.9 Others 32,933

0.4

32,025

4,436

0.3 Total revenues 8,983,239

100.0

9,960,006

1,379,445

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB9,960.0 million (US$1,379.4 million), an increase of 10.9% from RMB8,983.2 million in the same period of 2023. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 11.0% compared to the same period of 2023, as a net result of a 13.9% increase in parcel volume and a 2.5% decrease in parcel unit price. KA revenue including delivery fees from direct sales organizations, established to serve core express KA customers, decreased by 7.1% as a result of mix shift towards higher-value customers. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 5.2% compared to the same period of 2023. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 31.5%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024





% of









% of

RMB

revenues

RMB

US$

revenues





(in thousands, except percentages)



Line-haul transportation cost 3,181,820

35.4

3,371,493

466,946

33.9 Sorting hub operating cost 2,013,371

22.4

2,168,201

300,292

21.8 Freight forwarding cost 182,972

2.0

188,382

26,091

1.9 Cost of accessories sold 107,428

1.2

133,047

18,427

1.3 Other costs 974,240

10.9

1,096,798

151,905

11.0 Total cost of revenues 6,459,831

71.9

6,957,921

963,661

69.9

Total cost of revenues was RMB6,957.9 million (US$963.7 million), an increase of 7.7% from RMB6,459.8 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,371.5 million (US$466.9 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB3,181.8 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 7.0% or 4 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, optimized line-haul route planning and improved load rate.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,168.2 million (US$300.3 million), an increase of 7.7% from RMB2,013.4 million in the same period of last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB81.1 million (US$11.2 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation equipment and other facilities, and (ii) RMB68.7million (US$9.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements. With standardization in operating procedures, effective performance evaluation system, the unit sorting cost decreased by 5.4% or 2 cents. As of March 31, 2024, there were 461 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 454 sets as of March 31, 2023, which enhanced overall sorting efficiencies.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB133.0 million (US$18.4 million), increased by 23.8% compared with RMB107.4 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB1,096.8 million (US$151.9 million), an increase of 12.6% from RMB974.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by RMB124.3 million (US$17.2 million) increase in costs associated with serving higher-value enterprise customers, level of which is consistent with related revenue increases.

Gross Profit was RMB3,002.1 million (US$415.8 million), increased by 19.0% from RMB2,523.4 million in the same period last year as a combined result of revenue growth and cost productivity gain. Gross margin rate improved to 30.1% from 28.1% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB735.4 million (US$101.8 million), compared to RMB573.0 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB896.6 million (US$124.2 million), increased by 14.0% from RMB786.6 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) increase in compensation and benefit expenses, and (ii) RMB37.3 million (US$5.2 million) provisional loss related to a collection against certain supplier.

Other operating income was RMB161.3 million (US$22.3 million), compared to RMB213.6 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB118.9 million (US$16.5 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB40.2 million (US$5.6 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB2,266.7 million (US$313.9 million), an increase of 16.2% from RMB1,950.4 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate increased to 22.8% from 21.7% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB245.0 million (US$33.9million), compared with RMB91.9 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB83.9 million (US$11.6 million), compared with RMB71.7 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB42.7 million (US$5.9 million), compared with RMB155.6 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments are quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Impairment of investment in equity investee was RMB478.4million (US$66.3 million). In the first quarter of 2024, Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba") initiated a tender offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited ("Cainiao"). The offer price to all shares held by the Company was below the carrying amount, hence a RMB478.4million (US$66.3 million) impairment of investment was reported for this accounting period.

Income tax expenses were RMB566.3 million (US$78.4 million) compared to RMB455.0 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate increased by 6.8 percentage points year over year, mainly due to (i) RMB44.0 million accrual of withholding tax on distributable earnings planned for dividend payment to ZTO Express (Hong Kong) Limited attributable for the first quarter, and (ii) RMB478.4million (US$66.3 million) impairment losses on investment in Cainiao upon a tender offer.

Net income was RMB1,447.7 million (US$200.5 million), which decreased by 13.0% from RMB1,664.8 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.77 (US$0.25) and RMB1.75 (US$0.24), compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.07 and RMB2.03 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.74 (US$0.38) and RMB2.68 (US$0.37), compared with RMB2.38 and RMB2.33 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,224.0 million (US$308.0 million), compared with RMB1,919.8 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB2,884.1 million (US$399.4 million), compared with RMB2,878.0 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,660.4 million (US$507.0 million), compared to RMB3,133.0 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,031.0 million (US$281.3 million), compared with RMB2,738.0 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Business Outlook

Based on current market conditions and current operations, the Company reiterates that its parcel volume for 2024 is expected to be in the range of 34.73 billion to 35.64 billion, representing a 15% to 18% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Sale of Equity Investment In Cainiao

On March 28, 2024, the Company received an offer from Alibaba to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cainiao held by the Company for US$0.62 per share, with an aggregate consideration of approximately US$94.3 million. The cost of the investment is US$54.0 million. The Company has accepted the offer and expects to enter into a share purchase agreement with Alibaba. Upon the completion of the transaction, the Company will cease to hold any equity interest in Cainiao.

Appointment of President

Mr. Jingxi Zhu, vice president of information technology of the Company, has been appointed as the president of the Company to be primarily responsible for the overall operational executions. Mr. Zhu will continue to oversee technology and information matters of the Company.

Mr. Zhu has been the head of information technology of the Company since July 2003 and has served as vice president of information technology since September 2016. Mr. Zhu received an EMBA from Renmin University of China in 2021.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1, the noon buying rate on March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, May 16, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 1526153

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 22, 2024:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 5307524

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:











Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB



US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues 8,983,239

9,960,006



1,379,445

Cost of revenues (6,459,831)

(6,957,921)



(963,661)

Gross profit 2,523,408

3,002,085



415,784

Operating (expenses)/income:













Selling, general and administrative (786,607)

(896,641)



(124,183)

Other operating income, net 213,641

161,257



22,334

Total operating expenses (572,966)

(735,384)



(101,849)

Income from operations 1,950,442

2,266,701



313,935

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income 91,912

245,021



33,935

Interest expense (71,710)

(83,916)



(11,622)

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments 155,573

42,720



5,917

Gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others -

451



62

Impairment of investment in equity investee -

(478,364)



(66,253)

Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain before tax (10,213)

5,384



746

Income before income tax, and share of gain in equity method investments 2,116,004

1,997,997



276,720

Income tax expense (455,007)

(566,305)



(78,432)

Share of gain in equity method investments 3,824

16,055



2,224

Net income 1,664,821

1,447,747



200,512

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,515

(21,701)



(3,006)

Net income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 1,670,336

1,426,046



197,506

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,670,336

1,426,046



197,506

Net earnings per share attributed to ordinary shareholders













Basic 2.07

1.77



0.25

Diluted 2.03

1.75



0.24

Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS













Basic 808,865,862

804,935,791



804,935,791

Diluted 840,491,415

836,144,858



836,144,858

Net income 1,664,821

1,447,747



200,512

Other comprehensive income/(expenses), net of tax of nil:













Foreign currency translation adjustment 19,271

(82,330)



(11,403)

Comprehensive income 1,684,092

1,365,417



189,109

Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,515

(21,701)



(3,006)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 1,689,607

1,343,716



186,103



Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:











As of

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 12,333,884

12,583,834

1,742,841 Restricted cash 686,568

272,266

37,708 Accounts receivable, net 572,558

559,200

77,448 Financing receivables 1,135,445

986,822

136,673 Short-term investment 7,454,633

7,038,556

974,829 Inventories 28,074

41,449

5,741 Advances to suppliers 821,942

903,693

125,160 Prepayments and other current assets 3,772,377

4,159,042

576,021 Amounts due from related parties 148,067

194,523

26,941 Total current assets 26,953,548

26,739,385

3,703,362 Investments in equity investee 3,455,119

2,945,826

407,992 Property and equipment, net 32,181,025

32,933,680

4,561,262 Land use rights, net 5,637,101

5,675,825

786,093 Intangible assets, net 23,240

21,691

3,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 672,193

609,448

84,408 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,241,541

587,447 Deferred tax assets 879,772

950,530

131,647 Long-term investment 12,170,881

13,450,088

1,862,816 Long-term financing receivables 964,780

1,079,928

149,568 Other non-current assets 701,758

719,082

99,592 Amounts due from related parties-non current 584,263

508,333

70,403 TOTAL ASSETS 88,465,221

89,875,357

12,447,594 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 7,765,990

8,040,790

1,113,637 Accounts payable 2,557,010

2,334,476

323,321 Notes payable -

-

- Advances from customers 1,745,727

1,672,339

231,616 Income tax payable 333,257

343,697

47,601 Amounts due to related parties 234,683

198,235

27,455 Operating lease liabilities 186,253

182,195

25,234 Dividends payable 1,548

3,612,693

500,352 Other current liabilities 7,236,716

6,876,129

952,334 Total current liabilities 20,061,184

23,260,554

3,221,550 Non-current operating lease liabilities 455,879

404,073

55,963 Deferred tax liabilities 638,200

661,049

91,554 Convertible senior bond 7,029,550

7,159,324

991,555 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,184,813

31,485,000

4,360,622 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 812,866,663









shares issued and 804,719,252 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023;

812,866,663 shares issued and 806,668,101 shares outstanding as of March 31,

2024) 525

525

73 Additional paid-in capital 24,201,745

24,470,474

3,389,122 Treasury shares, at cost (510,986)

(377,156)

(52,236) Retained earnings 36,301,185

34,022,542

4,712,068 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,724)

(273,054)

(37,817) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 59,801,745

57,843,331

8,011,210 Noncontrolling interests 478,663

547,026

75,762 Total Equity 60,280,408

58,390,357

8,086,972 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 88,465,221

89,875,357

12,447,594

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:











Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB



US$







(in thousands)







Net cash provided by operating activities 2,737,974

2,031,020



281,293

Net cash used in investing activities (5,866,601)

(2,378,652)



(329,439)

Net cash provided by financing activities 840,572

130,130



18,023

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,937)

38,603



5,346

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,296,992)

(178,899)



(24,777)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,603,087

13,051,310



1,807,585

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 10,306,095

12,872,411



1,782,808























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents 12,333,884

12,583,834

1,742,841 Restricted cash, current 686,568

272,266

37,708 Restricted cash, non-current 30,858

16,311

2,259 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,051,310

12,872,411

1,782,808

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results













Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income 1,664,821

1,447,747

200,512

Add:











Share-based compensation expense [1] 254,976

298,387

41,326

Impairment of investment in equity investee[1] -

478,364

66,253

Gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others, net of income taxes -

(451)

(62)

Adjusted net income 1,919,797

2,224,047

308,029

Net income 1,664,821

1,447,747

200,512

Add:











Depreciation 651,685

752,119

104,167

Amortization 34,793

33,980

4,706

Interest expenses 71,710

83,916

11,622

Income tax expenses 455,007

566,305

78,432

EBITDA 2,878,016

2,884,067

399,439

Add:











Share-based compensation expense 254,976

298,387

41,326

Impairment of investment in equity investee -

478,364

66,253

Gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others -

(451)

(62)

Adjusted EBITDA 3,132,992

3,660,367

506,956

















(1) Net of income taxes of nil















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$



Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,670,336

1,426,046

197,506 Add:









Share-based compensation expense [1] 254,976

298,387

41,326 Impairment of investment in equity investee[1] -

478,364

66,253 Gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others, net of income taxes -

(451)

(62) Adjusted Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,925,312

2,202,346

305,023











Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS









Basic 808,865,862

804,935,791

804,935,791 Diluted 840,491,415

836,144,858

836,144,858











Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 2.07

1.77

0.25 Diluted 2.03

1.75

0.24











Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 2.38

2.74

0.38 Diluted 2.33

2.68

0.37











(1) Net of income taxes of nil











For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.