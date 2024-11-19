ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Robust Profitability amidst Consumption Mix-shift

Adjusted Net Income Grew 2.0% to RMB2.4 Billion

Parcel Volume Increased 15.9% to 8.7 Billion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 15.9% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 2.0%[2] to reach RMB2,387.3 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB3,112.0 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB10,675.0 million ( US$1,521.2 million ), an increase of 17.6% from RMB9,075.9 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 17.6% from in the same period of 2023. Gross profit was RMB3,334.8 million ( US$475.2 million ), an increase of 23.2% from RMB2,706.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 23.2% from in the same period of 2023. Net income was RMB2,379.0 million ( US$339.0 million ), an increase of 1.3% from RMB2,349.6 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 1.3% from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,739.5 million ( US$532.9 million ), an increase of 8.7% from RMB3,438.6 million in the same period of 2023.

was ( ), an increase of 8.7% from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income was RMB2,387.3 million ( US$340.2 million ), an increase of 2.0% from RMB2,340.7 million in the same period of 2023.

( ), an increase of 2.0% from in the same period of 2023. Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB 2.98 (US$0.42) and RMB 2.90 (US$0.41) , an increase of 2.4 % and 2.1 % from RMB2.91 and RMB2.84 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

) were RMB and RMB , an increase of % and % from and in the same period of 2023, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB 2.99 (US$ 0.43 ) and RMB 2.91 (US$0.41) , an increase of 3.5 % and 2.8 % from RMB2.89 and RMB2.83 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

were RMB (US$ ) and RMB , an increase of % and % from and in the same period of 2023, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,112.0 million ( US$443.5 million ), compared with RMB2,938.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2024

Parcel volume was 8,723 million, an increase of 15.9% from 7,523 million in the same period of 2023.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of September 30, 2024 .

. Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2024 .

. Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2024 .

. Out of the over 10,000 self-owned trucks, over 9,700 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of September 30, 2024 , compared to over 9,300 as of September 30, 2023 .

, compared to over 9,300 as of . Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,900 as of September 30, 2024 , compared to over 3,800 as of September 30, 2023 .

, compared to over 3,800 as of . Number of sorting hubs was 95 as of September 30, 2024 , among which 91 are operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "During the third quarter, ZTO maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction, and achieved 8.72 billion of parcel volume and 2.39 billion of adjusted net income. Our retail volume increased by over 40% year over year for the quarter as we systematically improved cooperations with various ecommerce platforms for reverse logistics, remote area delivery and premium services. Our strategy to improve volume mix has generated very positive contributions to both revenue and operating margin."

Mr. Lai added, "For nearly a decade since ZTO took the number one position in the industry, volume leadership has always been one of our key priorities. The recent stimulus policies by the central government sent a very strong signal for its commitment to support China's economic recovery and long-term growth. In the meantime, the downgrade of consumer spending may still be present for a while before an economic turnaround takes place. Volume leadership is the cornerstone of our business. We are setting plans in motion to maintain high quality of services and customer satisfaction, to regain market share and widen our leadership in parcel volume while achieving a reasonable level of earnings."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's core express ASP increased 1.8% for this quarter thanks to continued improvements in key accounts' mix offsetting negative impact from lower per parcel weight and volume incentive increases. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 8.4%, or 6 cents benefiting from sustained productivity gain initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of revenue remained stable at approximately 5%. Cash flow from operating activities was 3.1 billion, and capital spending was 1.8 billion."

Ms. Yan added, "The express delivery industry experienced high growth contrary to the soft macroeconomic conditions. We have guided down our annual volume targets based on the visibility we have for the year. The increasing proportion of low-value ecommerce packages presented new challenges to the execution of our overall strategy to achieve continuous and simultaneous growth or improvements in quality of services, volume market share and profit. We are making modifications to rebalance our resource allocation as well as key network pricing approaches to regain volume growth momentum and expand our existing market share lead. Our quality of earnings will remain intact, and we are confident in maintaining our leadership in profitability in the industry."

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 8,341,620

91.9

9,812,807

1,398,314

91.9

25,728,807

92.6

28,928,902

4,122,336

92.2 Freight forwarding services 238,565

2.6

240,491

34,270

2.3

670,162

2.4

676,480

96,398

2.2 Sale of accessories 460,870

5.1

588,233

83,823

5.5

1,297,486

4.7

1,653,717

235,653

5.3 Others 34,863

0.4

33,517

4,775

0.3

103,026

0.3

101,919

14,522

0.3 Total revenues 9,075,918

100.0

10,675,048

1,521,182

100.0

27,799,481

100.0

31,361,018

4,468,909

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB10,675.0 million (US$1,521.2 million), an increase of 17.6% from RMB9,075.9 million in the same period of 2023. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 18.1% compared to the same period of 2023 driven by a 15.9% growth in parcel volume and a 1.8% increase in unit price. KA revenue including delivery fees from direct sales organizations, established to serve core express KA customers, increased by 122.1% as the proportion of higher-valued parcels such as returned parcels from e-commerce platforms continued to increase. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 0.8% compared to the same period of 2023. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 27.6%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

% of

RMB

US$

% of

RMB

% of

RMB

US$

% of

revenues revenues revenues revenues

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,245,767

35.8

3,398,007

484,212

31.8

9,627,419

34.6

10,052,623

1,432,487

32.1 Sorting hub operating cost 2,048,438

22.6

2,224,206

316,947

20.8

5,996,475

21.6

6,620,077

943,353

21.1 Freight forwarding cost 221,742

2.4

226,111

32,221

2.1

626,986

2.3

631,217

89,948

2.0 Cost of accessories sold 117,036

1.3

161,648

23,035

1.5

351,164

1.3

454,788

64,807

1.5 Other costs 736,491

8.1

1,330,265

189,560

12.6

2,663,160

9.5

3,644,940

519,400

11.5 Total cost of revenues 6,369,474

70.2

7,340,237

1,045,975

68.8

19,265,204

69.3

21,403,645

3,049,995

68.2

Total cost of revenues was RMB7,340.2 million (US$1,046.0 million), an increase of 15.2% from RMB6,369.5 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,398.0 million (US$484.2 million), an increase of 4.7% from RMB3,245.8 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 9.7% or 4 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,224.2 million (US$316.9 million), an increase of 8.6% from RMB2,048.4 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB108.0 million (US$15.4 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements and (ii) RMB74.9 million (US$10.7 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with expansion of automation equipment and facility upgrades to further improve the transit efficiency. With standardization in operating procedures, effective performance evaluation system, sorting hub operating cost per unit decreased 6.4% or 2 cents. As of September 30, 2024, there were 535 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 482 sets as of September 30, 2023.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB161.6 million (US$23.0 million), increased 38.1% compared with RMB117.0 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB1,330.3 million (US$189.6 million), increased 80.6% from RMB736.5 million in the same period last year, included costs for serving higher-valued enterprise customers which increased by RMB546.8 million (US$77.9 million).

Gross Profit was RMB3,334.8 million (US$475.2 million), increased by 23.2% from RMB2,706.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate improved to 31.2% from 29.8% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB493.0 million (US$70.3 million), compared to RMB282.8 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB544.6 million (US$77.6 million), increased by 25.6% from RMB433.7 million in the same period last year, mainly due to (i) RMB74.1 million (US$10.6 million) change in credit loss provision for financing services, and (ii) disposal losses of RMB41.1 million (US$5.9 million) on fixed assets.

Other operating income, net was RMB51.6 million (US$7.3 million), compared to RMB150.9 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB43.4 million (US$6.2 million) of rental income, and (ii) RMB8.2 million (US$1.2 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates.

Income from operations was RMB2,841.8 million (US$405.0 million), an increase of 17.3% from RMB2,423.6 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate decreased to 26.6% from 26.7% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB238.5 million (US$34.0 million), compared with RMB246.4 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB66.4 million (US$9.5 million), compared with RMB83.8 million in the same period last year.

Loss from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB62.7 million (US$8.9 million), compared with a gain of RMB8.6 million in the same period last year. The large swing in USD and RMB exchange rate near quarter end caused a RMB94.9 million (US$13.5 million) unrealized foreign exchange loss related to cash management products.

Income tax expenses were RMB555.0 million (US$79.1 million) compared to RMB271.4 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2023, Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd.(上海中通吉網絡技術有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received an income tax refund of RMB207.1 million for being a "Key Software Enterprise" for the tax year 2022.

Net income was RMB2,379.0 million (US$339.0 million), which increased by 1.3% from RMB2,349.6 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.98 (US$0.42) and RMB2.90 (US$0.41), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.91 and RMB2.84 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.99 (US$0.43) and RMB2.91 (US$0.41), compared with RMB2.89 and RMB2.83 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,387.3 million (US$340.2 million), compared with RMB2,340.7 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB3,731.3 million (US$531.7 million), compared with RMB3,449.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,729.5 million (US$532.8million), compared to RMB3,438.6 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,112.0 million (US$443.5 million), compared with RMB2,938.1 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2024 is expected to be in the range of 33.7 billion to 33.9 billion, representing a 11.6% to 12.3% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on November 20, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 0501133

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 26, 2024:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 1609584

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 9,075,918

10,675,048

1,521,182

27,799,481

31,361,018

4,468,909 Cost of revenues (6,369,474)

(7,340,237)

(1,045,975)

(19,265,204)

(21,403,645)

(3,049,995) Gross profit 2,706,444

3,334,811

475,207

8,534,277

9,957,373

1,418,914 Operating (expenses)/income:





















Selling, general and administrative (433,682)

(544,573)

(77,601)

(1,724,896)

(2,034,192)

(289,870) Other operating income, net 150,850

51,552

7,346

443,448

400,507

57,072 Total operating expenses (282,832)

(493,021)

(70,255)

(1,281,448)

(1,633,685)

(232,798) Income from operations 2,423,612

2,841,790

404,952

7,252,829

8,323,688

1,186,116 Other income/(expenses):





















Interest income 246,362

238,510

33,987

505,382

771,608

109,953 Interest expense (83,801)

(66,364)

(9,457)

(227,729)

(266,135)

(37,924) Gain/(loss) from fair value changes of





















financial instruments 8,551

(62,699)

(8,935)

215,764

34,883

4,971 Gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investees,





















subsidiary and others 10,838

(1,440)

(205)

10,074

10,694

1,524 Impairment of investments in equity investees -

-

-

-

(672,816)

(95,876) Foreign currency exchange gain before tax 4,650

(38,174)

(5,440)

75,571

(17,612)

(2,510) Income before income tax, and share of





















loss in equity method investments 2,610,212

2,911,623

414,902

7,831,891

8,184,310

1,166,254 Income tax expense (271,387)

(554,959)

(79,081)

(1,301,979)

(1,786,275)

(254,542) Share of gain in equity method investments 10,785

22,378

3,189

14,732

42,751

6,092 Net income 2,349,610

2,379,042

339,010

6,544,644

6,440,786

917,804 Net (income)/loss attributable to non-





















controlling interests (4,452)

17,255

2,459

12,054

(6,641)

(946) Net income attributable to ZTO Express





















(Cayman) Inc. 2,345,158

2,396,297

341,469

6,556,698

6,434,145

916,858 Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,345,158

2,396,297

341,469

6,556,698

6,434,145

916,858 Net earnings per share attributed to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.91

2.98

0.42

8.11

7.99

1.14 Diluted 2.84

2.90

0.41

7.94

7.80

1.11 Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 807,081,026

804,565,579

804,565,579

808,298,164

805,388,468

805,388,468 Diluted 838,290,093

838,131,679

838,131,679

839,507,232

838,954,568

838,954,568 Net income 2,349,610

2,379,042

339,010

6,544,644

6,440,786

917,804 Other comprehensive income/(loss),





















net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (32,832)

137,698

19,622

(174,729)

20,138

2,870 Comprehensive income 2,316,778

2,516,740

358,632

6,369,915

6,460,924

920,674 Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to





















non-controlling interests (4,452)

17,255

2,459

12,054

(6,641)

(946) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO





















Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,312,326

2,533,995

361,091

6,381,969

6,454,283

919,728

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:

As of

December 31,

September 30,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 12,333,884

11,703,151

1,667,686 Restricted cash 686,568

32,350

4,610 Accounts receivable, net 572,558

782,772

111,544 Financing receivables 1,135,445

1,272,992

181,400 Short-term investment 7,454,633

11,213,470

1,597,907 Inventories 28,074

27,651

3,940 Advances to suppliers 821,942

862,789

122,946 Prepayments and other current assets 3,772,377

4,162,249

593,116 Amounts due from related parties 148,067

99,206

14,137 Total current assets 26,953,548

30,156,630

4,297,286 Investments in equity investees 3,455,119

2,092,880

298,233 Property and equipment, net 32,181,025

33,591,675

4,786,775 Land use rights, net 5,637,101

6,097,476

868,883 Intangible assets, net 23,240

18,592

2,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 672,193

573,209

81,682 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,241,541

604,415 Deferred tax assets 879,772

711,368

101,369 Long-term investment 12,170,881

13,511,938

1,925,436 Long-term financing receivables 964,780

850,440

121,187 Other non-current assets 701,758

953,451

135,866 Amounts due from related parties-non current 584,263

520,833

74,218 TOTAL ASSETS 88,465,221

93,320,033

13,297,999 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 7,765,990

10,770,422

1,534,773 Accounts payable 2,557,010

2,112,632

301,048 Advances from customers 1,745,727

1,662,922

236,964 Income tax payable 333,257

316,260

45,067 Amounts due to related parties 234,683

154,447

22,009 Operating lease liabilities 186,253

166,392

23,711 Dividends payable 1,548

1,993,865

284,123 Convertible bond -

6,979,057

994,508 Other current liabilities 7,236,716

7,126,793

1,015,558 Total current liabilities 20,061,184

31,282,790

4,457,761 Non-current operating lease liabilities 455,879

374,057

53,303 Deferred tax liabilities 638,200

541,115

77,108 Convertible bond 7,029,550

-

- TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,184,813

32,197,962

4,588,172 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;

812,866,663 shares issued and 804,719,252 shares outstanding as of









December 31, 2023; 810,339,182 shares issued and 804,140,620 shares









outstanding as of September 30, 2024) 525

523

75 Additional paid-in capital 24,201,745

24,383,137

3,474,569 Treasury shares, at cost (510,986)

(337,541)

(48,099) Retained earnings 36,301,185

36,715,863

5,231,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,724)

(170,586)

(24,308) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 59,801,745

60,591,396

8,634,206 Noncontrolling interests 478,663

530,675

75,621 Total Equity 60,280,408

61,122,071

8,709,827 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 88,465,221

93,320,033

13,297,999

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,938,104

3,111,972

443,452

9,437,682

8,623,087

1,228,780 Net cash used in investing activities (4,025,760)

(1,910,131)

(272,191)

(13,433,920)

(8,955,072)

(1,276,088) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,529,988

10,183

1,451

1,396,265

(963,309)

(137,270) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





















equivalents and restricted cash 9,459

(43,349)

(6,176)

105,393

(8,272)

(1,178) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents





















and restricted cash 1,451,791

1,168,675

166,536

(2,494,580)

(1,303,566)

(185,756) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





















beginning of period 8,656,716

10,579,069

1,507,505

12,603,087

13,051,310

1,859,797 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





















period 10,108,507

11,747,744

1,674,041

10,108,507

11,747,744

1,674,041

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents 9,284,625

11,703,151

1,667,686 Restricted cash, current 793,037

32,350

4,610 Restricted cash, non-current 30,845

12,243

1,745 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,108,507

11,747,744

1,674,041

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 2,349,610

2,379,042

339,010

6,544,644

6,440,786

917,804 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) -

6,769

965

254,976

311,924

44,449 Impairment of investments in equity investees (1) -

-

-

-

672,816

95,876 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes (8,866)

1,440

205

(8,102)

(8,507)

(1,212) Adjusted net income 2,340,744

2,387,251

340,180

6,791,518

7,417,019

1,056,917























Net income 2,349,610

2,379,042

339,010

6,544,644

6,440,786

917,804 Add:





















Depreciation 712,734

695,241

99,071

2,035,702

2,168,290

308,979 Amortization 31,951

35,709

5,088

100,535

104,034

14,825 Interest expenses 83,801

66,364

9,457

227,729

266,135

37,924 Income tax expenses 271,387

554,959

79,081

1,301,979

1,786,275

254,542 EBITDA 3,449,483

3,731,315

531,707

10,210,589

10,765,520

1,534,074























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense -

6,769

965

254,976

311,924

44,449 Impairment of investments in equity investees -

-

-

-

672,816

95,876 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary (10,838)

1,440

205

(10,074)

(10,694)

(1,524) Adjusted EBITDA 3,438,645

3,739,524

532,877

10,455,491

11,739,566

1,672,875

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,345,158

2,396,297

341,469

6,556,698

6,434,145

916,858 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) -

6,769

965

254,976

311,924

44,449 Impairment of investments in equity





















investees (1) -

-

-

-

672,816

95,876 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes (8,866)

1,440

205

(8,102)

(8,507)

(1,212) Adjusted Net income attributable to





















ordinary shareholders 2,336,292

2,404,506

342,639

6,803,572

7,410,378

1,055,971























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 807,081,026

804,565,579

804,565,579

808,298,164

805,388,468

805,388,468 Diluted 838,290,093

838,131,679

838,131,679

839,507,232

838,954,568

838,954,568























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.91

2.98

0.42

8.11

7.99

1.14 Diluted 2.84

2.90

0.41

7.94

7.80

1.11























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





















attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.89

2.99

0.43

8.42

9.20

1.31 Diluted 2.83

2.91

0.41

8.24

8.96

1.28

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.