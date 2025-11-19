ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

News provided by

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Nov 19, 2025, 17:00 ET

Parcel Volume Increased 9.8% to 9.6 Billion
 Adjusted Net Income Grew 5.0% to RMB2.5 Billion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 9.8% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 5.0%[2] to RMB2,506.1 million. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB3,211.0 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB11,864.7 million (US$1,666.6 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB10,675.0 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Gross profit was RMB2,956.0 million (US$415.2 million), a decrease of 11.4% from RMB3,334.8 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Net income was RMB2,538.7 million (US$356.6 million), an increase of 6.7% from RMB2,379.0 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB3,582.5 million (US$503.2 million), a decrease of 4.2% from RMB3,739.5 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted net income was RMB2,506.1 million (US$352.0 million), an increase of 5.0% from RMB2,387.3 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB3.16 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.44), an increase of 6.0% and 6.9% from RMB2.98 and RMB2.90 in the same period of 2024, respectively.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB3.12 (US$0.44) and RMB3.06 (US$0.43), an increase of 4.3% and 5.2% from RMB2.99 and RMB2.91 in the same period of 2024, respectively.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,211.0 million (US$451.0 million), compared with RMB3,112.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

  • Parcel volume was 9,573 million, increased 9.8% from 8,723 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of September 30, 2025.
  • Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2025.
  • Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2025.
  • Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,900 as of September 30, 2025.
  • Number of sorting hubs was 95 as of September 30, 2025, among which 91 are operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1)   An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com

(2)   Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(4)   One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(5)   Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Focusing on quality and increasing market presence while maintaining healthy earnings is ZTO's unwavering long-term strategy. During this quarter, we grew volume by 9.8% to reach 9.6 billion parcels and we delivered 2.51 billion adjusted net income which increased 5%. Our retail volume's growth momentum remained strong at nearly 50% and continued to bring positive contribution to margin."

Mr. Lai added, "During the third quarter, government's appeal for anti-involution not only brought mitigating effect towards social stability but also influenced the industry turning towards quality development versus merely quantity expansion. Being the industry leader, ZTO is called upon to exemplify with increasing rigor, and we renewed our commitment to strengthening our own capabilities whileaddressing genuine concerns. Nearly all industries go through stages of competition and true strength will sustain. Despite complex macro environment where uncertainties remain, we believe ZTO will continue to build strength in quality, scale and profitability and drive healthy sustainable growth for the long run."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's core express ASP increased by 2 cents. The 14 cents in higher volume incentives and 2 cents from lower average weight per parcel were absorbed by 18 cents increase in KA unit price. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 5 cents driven by transportation cost productivity. SG&A costs remain structurally stable at 5.3% of revenue. Cash flow from operating activities grew 3.2% to 3.2 billion, and capital spending was 1.2 billion for the quarter."

Ms. Yan added, "With visibility into the final quarter of the year, we are adjusting down the annual volume guidance to be in the range of 38.2 to 38.7 billion parcels representing a year-over-year growth of 12.3% to 13.8%. Volume is crucial to our business, and network stability is the foundation for sustainable future growth of our company. As macro environment continues to evolve and industry dynamics shifts towards healthier growth, we maintain confidence in our ability to execute the overall corporate strategy as well as tackle challenges at hand to become a world leading logistics service provider."

Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services

9,812,807


91.9


11,020,092


1,547,983


92.9


28,928,902


92.2


32,126,133


4,512,731


92.9

Freight forwarding services

240,491


2.3


222,664


31,277


1.9


676,480


2.2


582,141


81,773


1.6

Sale of accessories

588,233


5.5


590,936


83,008


5.0


1,653,717


5.3


1,787,002


251,019


5.2

Others

33,517


0.3


31,002


4,356


0.2


101,919


0.3


92,690


13,020


0.3

Total revenues

10,675,048


100.0


11,864,694


1,666,624


100.0


31,361,018


100.0


34,587,966


4,858,543


100.0

Total Revenues were RMB11,864.7 million (US$ 1,666.6 million), increased 11.1% from RMB10,675.0 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 11.6% compared to the same period of 2024 as a net result of a 9.8% growth in parcel volume and a 1.7% increase in parcel unit price. Keyaccount revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 141.2% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period of 2024. Revenue from sales of accessories largely consisted of sales of digital thermal paper waybills, increased by 0.5%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost

3,398,007


31.8


3,302,046


463,836


27.8


10,052,623


32.1


10,076,055


1,415,375


29.1

Sorting hub operating cost

2,224,206


20.8


2,394,119


336,300


20.2


6,620,077


21.1


7,123,554


1,000,640


20.6

Freight forwarding cost

226,111


2.1


204,820


28,771


1.7


631,217


2.0


547,847


76,956


1.6

Cost of accessories sold

161,648


1.5


135,557


19,042


1.1


454,788


1.5


420,020


59,000


1.2

Other costs

1,330,265


12.6


2,872,183


403,452


24.3


3,644,940


11.5


7,830,904


1,100,000


22.7

Total cost of revenues

7,340,237


68.8


8,908,725


1,251,401


75.1


21,403,645


68.2


25,998,380


3,651,971


75.2

Total cost of revenues was RMB8,908.7 million (US$1,251.4 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB7,340.2 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,302.0 million (US$463.8 million), decreased 2.8% from RMB3,398.0 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 12.8% or 5 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,394.1 million (US$336.3 million), increased 7.6% from RMB2,224.2 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB93.1 million (US$13.1 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB46.8 million (US$6.6 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with equipment and facilities. As of September 30, 2025, there were 761 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 535 sets as of September 30, 2024.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB135.6 million (US$19.0 million), decreased 16.1% compared with RMB161.6 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB2,872.2 million (US$403.5 million), increased 115.9% from RMB1,330.3 million in the same period last year, which included an increase of RMB1,471.7 million (US$206.7 million) for serving key account customers.

Gross Profit was RMB2,956.0 million (US$415.2 million), decreased by 11.4% from RMB3,334.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.9% compared to 31.2% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB550.9 million (US$77.4 million), compared to RMB493.0 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB632.6 million (US$88.9 million), increased by 16.2% from RMB544.6 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB61.5 million (US$8.6 million) depreciation and amortization costs associated with administrative facilities and equipment, and (ii) RMB40.9 million (US$5.7 million) increase in compensation and benefits.

Other operating income, net was RMB81.7 million (US$11.5 million), compared to RMB51.6 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB63.1 million (US$8.9 million) of rental and other income, and (ii) RMB22.5 million (US$3.2 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates.

Income from operations was RMB2,405.0 million (US$337.8 million), decreased 15.4% from RMB2,841.8 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate was 20.3% compared to 26.6% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB185.2 million (US$26.0 million), compared with RMB238.5 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB54.4 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB66.4 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB102.3 million (US$14.4 million), compared with a loss of RMB62.7 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments were quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB160.0 million (US$22.5 million) compared to RMB555.0 million in the same period last year. The overall income tax rate decreased by 13.1 percentage points this quarter compared to the same period last year, attributable to an income tax refund of RMB375.8 million (US$52.8 million) received by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network(上海中通吉網絡技術有限公司), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, upon its recognition as a "Key Software Enterprise" qualifying for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2024.

Net income was RMB2,538.7 million (US$356.6 million), which increased by 6.7% from RMB2,379.0 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.16 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.44), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.98 and RMB2.90 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.12 (US$0.44) and RMB3.06 (US$0.43), compared with RMB2.99 and RMB2.91 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,506.1 million (US$352.0 million), compared with RMB2,387.3 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA [1] was RMB3,615.1 million (US$507.8 million), compared with RMB3,731.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,582.5 million (US$503.2 million), compared to RMB3,739.5 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,211.0 million (US$451.0 million), compared with RMB3,112.0 million in the same period last year.

(1)   EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Company Share Repurchase Program

The Board has approved its share repurchase program in November 2018 and made subsequent modifications, whereby the latest modification increased the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased to US$2.0 billion and extended the effective period through June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 52,919,506 ADSs for US$1.3billion on the open market, including repurchase commissions. The remaining funds available under the share repurchase program was US$0.7 billion.

Business Outlook

Given full-year's visibility and based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 38.2 billion to 38.7 billion, representing a 12.3% to 13.8% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30,2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963-976

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

Singapore:

800-120-5863

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

7602569

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 26, 2025:

United States:

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

8703795

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA


Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues

10,675,048


11,864,694


1,666,624


31,361,018


34,587,966


4,858,543

Cost of revenues

(7,340,237)


(8,908,725)


(1,251,401)


(21,403,645)


(25,998,380)


(3,651,971)

Gross profit

3,334,811


2,955,969


415,223


9,957,373


8,589,586


1,206,572

Operating (expenses)/income:












Selling, general and administrative

(544,573)


(632,583)


(88,858)


(2,034,192)


(1,993,681)


(280,051)

Other operating income, net

51,552


81,657


11,470


400,507


689,600


96,868

Total operating expenses

(493,021)


(550,926)


(77,388)


(1,633,685)


(1,304,081)


(183,183)

Income from operations

2,841,790


2,405,043


337,835


8,323,688


7,285,505


1,023,389

Other income/(expenses):












Interest income

238,510


185,231


26,019


771,608


592,355


83,208

Interest expense

(66,364)


(54,420)


(7,644)


(266,135)


(221,408)


(31,101)

(Loss)/gain from fair value changes of












financial instruments

(62,699)


102,307


14,371


34,883


135,285


19,003

(Loss)/gain on disposal of equity investees,












subsidiary and others

(1,440)


35,563


4,996


10,694


34,996


4,916

Impairment of investments in equity investees

-


-


-


(672,816)


-


-

Impairment of Goodwill

-


-


-


-


(84,431)


(11,860)

Foreign currency exchange gain before tax

(38,174)


9,288


1,305


(17,612)


21,663


3,043

Income before income tax, and share of












income in equity method investments

2,911,623


2,683,012


376,882


8,184,310


7,763,965


1,090,598

Income tax expense

(554,959)


(160,000)


(22,475)


(1,786,275)


(1,267,105)


(177,989)

Share of income in equity method investments

22,378


15,692


2,204


42,751


45,584


6,403

Net income

2,379,042


2,538,704


356,611


6,440,786


6,542,444


919,012

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-












controlling interests

17,255


(14,984)


(2,105)


(6,641)


(87,145)


(12,241)

Net income attributable to ZTO Express












(Cayman) Inc.

2,396,297


2,523,720


354,506


6,434,145


6,455,299


906,771

Net income attributable to ordinary












shareholders

2,396,297


2,523,720


354,506


6,434,145


6,455,299


906,771

Net earnings per share attributed to












ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.98


3.16


0.44


7.99


8.08


1.13

Diluted

2.90


3.10


0.44


7.80


7.90


1.11

Weighted average shares used in












calculating net earnings per ordinary












share/ADS












Basic

804,565,579


799,661,689


799,661,689


805,388,468


799,304,556


799,304,556

Diluted

838,131,679


822,552,945


822,552,945


838,954,568


830,201,619


830,201,619

Net income

2,379,042


2,538,704


356,611


6,440,786


6,542,444


919,012

Other comprehensive income/(loss),












net of tax of nil:












Foreign currency translation adjustment

137,698


(14,058)


(1,975)


20,138


36,474


5,123

Comprehensive income

2,516,740


2,524,646


354,636


6,460,924


6,578,918


924,135

Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to












non-controlling interests

17,255


(14,984)


(2,105)


(6,641)


(87,145)


(12,241)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO












Express (Cayman) Inc.

2,533,995


2,509,662


352,531


6,454,283


6,491,773


911,894

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:


As of


December 31,


September 30,


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share data)

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

13,465,442


9,389,842


1,318,983

Restricted cash

37,517


22,853


3,210

Accounts receivable, net

1,503,706


1,172,149


164,651

Financing receivables

1,178,617


736,393


103,441

Short-term investment

8,848,447


15,898,686


2,233,275

Inventories

38,569


48,248


6,777

Advances to suppliers

783,599


769,715


108,121

Prepayments and other current assets

4,329,664


5,047,366


708,999

Amounts due from related parties

168,160


79,844


11,216

Total current assets

30,353,721


33,165,096


4,658,673

Investments in equity investees

1,871,337


1,916,906


269,266

Property and equipment, net

33,915,366


35,399,151


4,972,489

Land use rights, net

6,170,233


6,269,062


880,610

Intangible assets, net

17,043


20,710


2,909

Operating lease right-of-use assets

566,316


444,978


62,506

Goodwill

4,241,541


4,157,111


583,946

Deferred tax assets

984,567


1,039,418


146,006

Long-term investment

12,017,755


5,874,110


825,131

Long-term financing receivables

861,453


1,163,957


163,500

Other non-current assets

919,331


720,354


101,188

Amounts due from related parties-non current

421,667


371,167


52,137

TOTAL ASSETS

92,340,330


90,542,020


12,718,361

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term bank borrowing

9,513,958


11,627,171


1,633,259

Accounts payable

2,463,395


2,274,185


319,453

Advances from customers

1,565,147


1,720,274


241,645

Income tax payable

488,889


260,214


36,552

Amounts due to related parties

202,766


124,711


17,518

Operating lease liabilities

183,373


152,017


21,354

Dividends payable

14,134


1,728,045


242,737

Convertible senior bond

7,270,081


-


-

Other current liabilities

6,571,492


6,187,127


869,101

Total current liabilities

28,273,235


24,073,744


3,381,619

Long-term bank borrowing

-


163,000


22,896

Non-current operating lease liabilities

377,717


294,872


41,420

Deferred tax liabilities

1,014,545


517,854


72,743

Convertible senior bond

-


126,348


17,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES

29,665,497


25,175,818


3,536,426

Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;
    810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of
    December 31, 2024; 804.468.490 shares issued and 797,732.629 shares






outstanding as of September 30, 2025)

523


519


73

Additional paid-in capital

24,389,905


24,361,063


3,421,978

Treasury shares, at cost

(1,131,895)


(548,929)


(77,108)

Retained earnings

39,098,553


41,152,881


5,780,711

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(294,694)


(258,220)


(36,272)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity

62,062,392


64,707,314


9,089,382

Non-controlling interests

612,441


658,888


92,553

Total Equity

62,674,833


65,366,202


9,181,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

92,340,330


90,542,020


12,718,361

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended  September 30,


Nine Months Ended  September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,111,972


3,210,966


451,042


8,623,087


7,742,150


1,087,533

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,910,131)


(426,591)


(59,923)


(8,955,072)


(4,748,573)


(667,028)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

10,183


(6,671,184)


(937,096)


(963,309)


(7,049,988)


(990,306)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash












equivalents and restricted cash

(43,349)


(19,890)


(2,794)


(8,272)


(52,156)


(7,326)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents












and restricted cash

1,168,675


(3,906,699)


(548,771)


(1,303,566)


(4,108,567)


(577,127)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at












beginning of period

10,579,069


13,329,079


1,872,325


13,051,310


13,530,947


1,900,681

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of












period

11,747,744


9,422,380


1,323,554


11,747,744


9,422,380


1,323,554

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$




(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents

11,703,151


9,389,842


1,318,983

Restricted cash, current

32,350


22,853


3,210

Restricted cash, non-current

12,243


9,685


1,361

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

11,747,744


9,422,380


1,323,554

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income

2,379,042


2,538,704


356,611


6,440,786


6,542,444


919,012

Add:












Share-based compensation expense (1)

6,769


2,994


421


311,924


226,256


31,782

Impairment of investments in equity investees (1)

-


-


-


672,816


-


-

Impairment of Goodwill

-


-


-


-


84,431


11,860

Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












and subsidiary, net of income taxes

1,440


(35,563)


(4,996)


(8,507)


(34,970)


(4,912)

Adjusted net income

2,387,251


2,506,135


352,036


7,417,019


6,818,161


957,742













Net income

2,379,042


2,538,704


356,611


6,440,786


6,542,444


919,012

Add:












Depreciation

695,241


823,044


115,612


2,168,290


2,382,422


334,657

Amortization

35,709


38,949


5,471


104,034


115,074


16,164

Interest expenses

66,364


54,420


7,644


266,135


221,408


31,101

Income tax expenses

554,959


160,000


22,475


1,786,275


1,267,105


177,989

EBITDA

3,731,315


3,615,117


507,813


10,765,520


10,528,453


1,478,923













Add:












Share-based compensation expense

6,769


2,994


421


311,924


226,256


31,782

Impairment of investments in equity investees

-


-


-


672,816


-


-

Impairment of Goodwill

-


-


-


-


84,431


11,860

Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












and subsidiary

1,440


(35,563)


(4,996)


(10,694)


(34,996)


(4,916)

Adjusted EBITDA

3,739,524


3,582,548


503,238


11,739,566


10,804,144


1,517,649

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended  September 30,


2024


2025


2024


2025


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income attributable to ordinary












shareholders

2,396,297


2,523,720


354,506


6,434,145


6,455,299


906,771

Add:












Share-based compensation expense (1)

6,769


2,994


421


311,924


226,256


31,782

Impairment of investments in equity












investees (1)

-


-


-


672,816


-


-

Impairment of Goodwill

-


-


-


-


84,431


11,860

Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












and subsidiary, net of income taxes

1,440


(35,563)


(4,996)


(8,507)


(34,970)


(4,912)

Adjusted Net income attributable to












ordinary shareholders

2,404,506


2,491,151


349,931


7,410,378


6,731,016


945,501













Weighted average shares used in












calculating net earnings per ordinary












share/ADS












Basic

804,565,579


799,661,689


799,661,689


805,388,468


799,304,556


799,304,556

Diluted

838,131,679


822,552,945


822,552,945


838,954,568


830,201,619


830,201,619













Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to












ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.98


3.16


0.44


7.99


8.08


1.13

Diluted

2.90


3.10


0.44


7.80


7.90


1.11













Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS












attributable to ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.99


3.12


0.44


9.20


8.42


1.18

Diluted

2.91


3.06


0.43


8.96


8.23


1.16

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ZTO to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results of 2025 on November 19, 2025 U.S. Eastern Time

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today...

ZTO Express Announces Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics