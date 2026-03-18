Zum Achieves Record Revenue in 2025, Scaling Rapidly in the Largest Mass Mobility Market

Student mobility leader delivers strong financial and operational results as AI-powered platform grows to 15 states

Expands electrification strategy with fully electric fleets on both the West and East coasts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in student mobility, today announced unaudited 2025 financial highlights, reflecting sustained growth at scale as the company expands in the $50 billion student mobility market, the largest segment of the mass mobility industry, and one of the last segments still underserved by AI and cloud technology. While the industry has historically been defined by fragmented, analog transportation services, Zum is pioneering a mobility experience that is replacing traditional approaches to operating yellow buses with a modern, fully integrated mass mobility ecosystem.

Zūm, a leader in student mobility, today announced unaudited 2025 financial highlights, reflecting sustained growth at scale as the company expands in the $50 billion student mobility market, the largest segment of the mass mobility industry, and one of the last segments still underserved by AI and cloud technology.

2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $333 million, up 35% year-over-year

Four-year revenue CAGR of greater than 40%

Over $2 billion in Total Contract Value (TCV)

Adjusted EBITDA1 breakeven and steadily improving contribution margin

"Every weekday, 26 million American students ride the school bus — three times more passengers than U.S. airlines carry — making it the largest mass transportation system in the country and one of the last to undergo technological transformation," said Ritu Narayan, Zum Founder and CEO. "For too long, families have faced morning anxiety, wondering if the bus will arrive, if it is safe, and when their kids will get home. We are redefining mobility by moving far beyond legacy models to create a connected, intelligent system for the communities we serve. In student transportation, that means replacing legacy infrastructure with a dynamic, technology-enabled platform — transforming what was once a standalone service into a responsive ecosystem that anticipates and adapts to the needs of districts and families."

Durable Business Model Driving Scalable Growth

Across the United States, forward-thinking school districts have moved away from the status quo and adopted Zum as their transportation provider. In these districts, Zum has transformed their transportation systems into state-of-the-art operations characterized by enhanced visibility, improved safety standards, real-time data that provides full transparency, and measurable performance outcomes.

Today Zum serves more than 4,000 schools across 15 states, including major districts such as Branford (CT), Kansas City (MO), Los Angeles (CA), Oakland (CA), Omaha (NE), Roanoke City (VA), San Francisco (CA), and Seattle (WA). Zum's business model is built on structural advantages to drive predictable, profitable growth:

Long-term contracted revenue: 5-10 year agreements with school districts, delivering predictable cash flow, with an established track record of improving profitability

5-10 year agreements with school districts, delivering predictable cash flow, with an established track record of improving profitability Exceptional retention: Strong customer loyalty, with growing revenue as existing customers expand their utilization of Zum services

"Our strong unit economics and long-term contracted revenue demonstrate the scalability of our platform," said Daniel Berenbaum, Zum's Chief Financial Officer. "We achieved Adjusted EBITDA breakeven while growing revenue 35% year-over-year, validating our disciplined approach to expansion. Student mobility is one of the last major undigitized sectors, representing a $50 billion segment of the mass mobility industry. While legacy competitors manage physical assets, Zum is deploying a modern, scalable system driven by technology, operational excellence, and safety - using real-time data to connect people, vehicles, and the energy grid, delivering better outcomes for all."

AI-Powered Technology Driving Reliability and Safety

Zum uses AI and advanced technologies to ensure drivers take the most efficient, logical routes, a significant departure from traditional routing methods that have been used for decades. The system is designed specifically for the unique requirements of student mobility, from complex routing algorithms that account for tiered bell schedules and custom needs, to safety protocols that meet and exceed both bus company and ride-share standards. Zum's platform also includes mobile apps and web dashboards for students, parents, drivers, dispatchers, and school administrators, enabling enhanced visibility, greater trust, streamlined communication, and incident-tracking capabilities, all powered by real-time data in a single integrated platform.

Modernizing Infrastructure and Powering the Grid

Zum's electrification strategy represents yet another step in modernization, turning an underutilized asset into an energy resource to power the grid. Zum's groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology transforms school bus parking yards into virtual power plants, storing and distributing energy to support grid resilience. Zum made history in the 2024–25 school year by deploying the nation's first fully electric school bus fleet in the Oakland Unified School District in California, and recently announced plans to launch a fully electric fleet with V2G capabilities for Branford Public Schools in Connecticut beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

Delivering Measurable Impact at Scale

Zum's impact is measurable and significant:

Reliability : On average, 98% on-time performance

: On average, 98% on-time performance Cost Savings : San Francisco Unified has cut annual transportation costs by up to 10% using Zum's technology-driven platform to optimize routes, fleet utilization, and daily operations. That budget flexibility can enable districts to reinvest directly in classroom priorities such as instructional resources, staffing, and student support, strengthening both academic outcomes and long-term sustainability

: San Francisco Unified has cut annual transportation costs by up to 10% using Zum's technology-driven platform to optimize routes, fleet utilization, and daily operations. That budget flexibility can enable districts to reinvest directly in classroom priorities such as instructional resources, staffing, and student support, strengthening both academic outcomes and long-term sustainability Transformational Customer Impact : With Zum, school districts use up to 25% fewer assets by utilizing a multi-size vehicle fleet, spend up to 20% less time through optimized routes, and report 30% higher asset utilization throughout each day

: With Zum, school districts use up to 25% fewer assets by utilizing a multi-size vehicle fleet, spend up to 20% less time through optimized routes, and report 30% higher asset utilization throughout each day Efficiency : Through intelligent routing, Oakland Unified has cut one‑hour or longer commutes from 70% to under 10%, reducing average bus stop time from 3 minutes to just 8 seconds

: Through intelligent routing, Oakland Unified has cut one‑hour or longer commutes from 70% to under 10%, reducing average bus stop time from 3 minutes to just 8 seconds Student Experience : Parents have rated Zum with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating in student experience across 1.5 million reviews

: Parents have rated Zum with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating in student experience across 1.5 million reviews Attendance : After partnering with Zum, Kansas City Public Schools saw an 89% increase in ridership driven by improved reliability and reduced transportation-related absences in secondary schools from 25% to 5.6% during the 2024–25 school year

: After partnering with Zum, Kansas City Public Schools saw an 89% increase in ridership driven by improved reliability and reduced transportation-related absences in secondary schools from 25% to 5.6% during the 2024–25 school year Growth: Safely completed 68.5 million student rides in 2025, up 120% over 2024

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with a fully integrated platform that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market - the largest segment of the mass mobility industry - Zum is designed to deliver a predictable, safe, and seamless experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,000 schools across 15 states rely on Zum's advanced platform, with customers now deploying its groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology to modernize vehicles and strengthen grid resilience. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, and SoftBank. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

1. Adjusted EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring items, including non-cash charges related to prior periods.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm