Zum Continues Partnership with Seattle Public Schools to Deliver Modern Student Mobility Across More Than 280 Routes

Driver Hiring Event Set for June 3–4 as Zum Grows Local Team to Support Expanded Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) for the 2026–2027 school year.

Powered by Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) solution, Zum will add more than 130 new routes, bringing its total operations to more than 280+ routes serving Seattle Public Schools students across the district. To support the expansion, Zum will hire 150 additional drivers and open a new location to support its growing team and 130+ additional school buses.

Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) for the 2026–2027 school year and will add more than 130 new routes, bringing its total operations to more than 280+ routes serving Seattle Public Schools students across the district. To support the expansion, Zum will hire 150 additional drivers and open a new location to support its growing team.

"We are delighted to expand our operations in Seattle and to improve the mobility experience for more students and families in the upcoming school year," said Ritu Narayan, CEO of Zum. "Zum's CMX technology, combined with our highly trained drivers and state-of-the-art equipment, facilitate access to education while easing transportation anxiety. We are excited to continue working with this school community and encourage experienced and new drivers to attend our upcoming hiring events."

Zum has a strong track record of addressing driver shortages by recruiting experienced drivers and training and certifying new drivers as needed. Since Zum's partnership with Seattle Public Schools began in 2022, Zum has continuously offered competitive pay, benefits and professional training to help attract and retain qualified drivers and monitors, designed to ensure full route coverage and dependable service. Over the past four years, Zum has delivered state-of-the-art operations with enhanced visibility, improved safety standards, real-time data, measurable performance outcomes and peace of mind to parents as their children get to and from school each day.

Zum will host a two-day bus driver hiring event on Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites (9550 1st Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98115). All certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum provides training for those who are not certified. For more information and updates on upcoming hiring events, please visit Zum's hiring page.

"Since partnering with Seattle Public Schools in 2022, our hard-working drivers, dispatchers and other team members have built something truly special," said Paul Ahn, Senior General Manager of Zum, Seattle. "We are honored to work with SPS students and families and can't wait to expand our operations here in advance of the new school year."

Zum CMX is a fully integrated technology and operations system that connects people, vehicles and infrastructure in real time, reducing anxiety and creating reliable, safe and seamless transportation for families and schools. Zum technology-led and data-driven approach improves safety, transparency, efficiency, and communication for students, families, drivers, dispatch and operations, and school and district administrators.

By partnering with Zum, SPS students, families and schools have experienced:

98% on average on-time performance;

Competitive pay, guaranteed hours and full benefits for drivers; and

Real-time bus tracking, ETAs, and live communication through the Zum parent app.

Zum's family satisfaction rating in SPS is 4.9 out of 5-Stars, across more than 128,559 total ratings by SPS families.

The Zum CMX system orchestrates the entire transportation ecosystem — from routing, dispatch and fleet operations to driver workflows and parent communication — creating a more reliable, transparent and efficient experience for all stakeholders. Adopted in 17 states across more than 4,500 schools, Zum partners with major districts including San Francisco Unified, Los Angeles Unified, Oakland Unified, Omaha Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, and Boston Public Schools.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe, reliable and connected student mobility, visit Zum.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

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SOURCE Zūm