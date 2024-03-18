Zum Hosts First School Bus Driver Hiring Fair After Selection as Omaha Public Schools Transportation Provider

Certified bus drivers and new candidates are encouraged to attend

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Omaha Public Schools' selection of Zūm as a transportation partner beginning in August 2024, the company will host hiring events on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Element Hotel (3253 Dodge Street, Omaha). Certified bus drivers and people considering a new career who have yet to be certified are encouraged to attend.

Through Zum, Omaha’s school community will receive state-of-the-art service and peace of mind that comes from enhanced safety features, transparency and increased technology.

Through Zum, Omaha's school community will receive state-of-the-art service and peace of mind that comes from enhanced safety features, transparency and increased technology.

"As a mother who struggled for years with getting my two children safely to and from school, I started Zum to change the status quo and ensure no child gets left behind because of insufficient student transportation," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We are delighted to partner with Omaha Public Schools to ensure that every student and family has access to the safe, reliable, modern and efficient transportation services they deserve."

"Our priority is safe and reliable trips to and from school," said Trevis Sallis, executive director of student transportation at Omaha Public Schools. "We look forward to partnering with Zum for the students and families we serve."

"For many of the districts that we serve, Zum has transformed chronic bus driver shortages into a surplus, which brings peace of mind to families and schools," said Narayan. "Our drivers are at the heart of what we do, and, since day one, we have challenged the status quo, putting in place a culture and program that ensures we are the employer of choice."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company and takes pride in becoming a "choice employer" in any city where it has partnerships. Zum encourages and welcomes all existing drivers as well as new candidates to attend. If you're interested in driving or know someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events, please apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm