Zum Named to Financial Times List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Financial Times announced that Zūm ranks among "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024," a recognition that supports Zum's position as the leader in modern student transportation. This is the second year in a row that Zum has won this prestigious award.

The Financial Times names Zum one of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024,” a recognition that supports Zum’s position as the leader in modern student transportation.

The annual list , compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, features the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the strongest growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. Data was collected through official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports.

"We are honored to be named one of The America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times for the second year in a row. I started Zum to ensure that every child has access to safe, reliable and sustainable transportation, and have been moved by the traction across the US," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "This ranking on the 2024 list underscores widespread support of our mission, and we're grateful to all of the school districts, families, drivers and communities nationwide that are making it possible."

Zum recently announced a $26.5 million grant from the EPA and a $140 million funding round from investors that will be used to help school district partners electrify their school bus fleets and accelerate the expansion of Zum's AI-driven technology platform, a key tool in the company's effort to fully decarbonize the school bus industry.

Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S., and through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Missouri and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm