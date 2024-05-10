Zum to Host Third School Bus Driver Hiring Event for Santa Barbara Unified School District

May 14 event will expand Zum's team in preparation for 2024-25 school year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which was recently awarded a $30 million, five-year transportation contract from Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), will host a third hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott (401 Storke Road, Goleta, CA 931170.

Zum is hiring 46 school bus drivers to serve the families of Santa Barbara beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Zum offers competitive wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We have been busy building our team of bus drivers in Santa Barbara ahead of the 2024-2025 school year, and we look forward to meeting existing drivers and those looking for a new career at this event," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the heart of what we do at Zum, and we're excited to deliver safe, reliable transportation to this welcoming school community."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut and Missouri. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

