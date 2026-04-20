Zum Partners With Rockford Public Schools for Student Mobility, Will Host Hiring Fair April 23-24

Existing School Bus Drivers, Monitors and Van Drivers And New Applicants Encouraged to Apply

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Public Schools (IL) has partnered with Zūm to modernize district-wide student mobility operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.

Rockford Public Schools (IL) has partnered with Zūm to modernize district-wide student mobility operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. Zum will be hiring 88 bus drivers, 131 van drivers and 38 attendants to cover routes in Rockford. On April 23 and April 24, 2026, Zum will hold hiring events from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rockford (7676 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108).

Zum will be hiring 88 bus drivers, 131 van drivers and 38 attendants to cover routes in Rockford. On April 23 and April 24, 2026, Zum will hold hiring events from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rockford (7676 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108). Existing drivers, monitors and van drivers, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to attend and apply. For more information, please visit Zum's hiring page.

Zum offers competitive wages and benefits for all drivers and staff, with starting pay of $21/hour for non-CDL drivers and $25/hour for CDL drivers, top CDL pay of $32/hour, and a guaranteed six-hour minimum for drivers. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

Rockford Public Schools serves 27,000 students across 41 schools. The three-year partnership with Zum reflects a shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable, transparent transportation for students and families while providing a superior experience for all stakeholders, including students, families, drivers, schools and district administrators.

"Zum's technology and operational expertise deliver the transparency and on-time performance families expect, in addition to improving reliability and addressing driver shortages in school districts across the country," said Charles Smilinich, Executive Director of Transportation at Rockford Public Schools. "We encourage existing drivers and new candidates to attend these upcoming hiring events as we prepare for the 2026-27 school year."

"I founded Zum to bring reliability, transparency, and modern technology to student mobility," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "Every student deserves a dependable ride to school each day, and parents deserve peace of mind in knowing their child arrived safely. We are excited to set a new standard for reliable student mobility and build a strong driver workforce in Rockford."

Zum is transforming student mobility for school districts nationwide. Zum's technology-led and data-driven approach improves safety, transparency, communication, and efficiency while delivering a safer, more reliable experience for students and families.

Through Zum, Rockford Public Schools will benefit from:

Modern technology and enhanced transparency: Real-time bus tracking, proactive notifications and clear communication provide families with peace of mind while giving districts greater operational visibility.

Real-time bus tracking, proactive notifications and clear communication provide families with peace of mind while giving districts greater operational visibility. Reliable transportation that supports student success: Optimized routes and disciplined operations deliver predictable service with an average on-time performance rate of 98% — helping reduce transportation-related student absences.

Optimized routes and disciplined operations deliver predictable service with an average on-time performance rate of 98% — helping reduce transportation-related student absences. A parent-friendly experience: The Zum app provides real-time updates on bus location and student pickup and drop-off status. Zum's average family satisfaction rating is 4.9 out of 5 stars across more than 1.7 million ratings.

Today, Zum serves more than 4,500 schools across 17 states, including major districts in Los Angeles, CA; Omaha, NE; Kansas City, MO; Oakland, CA; Roanoke, VA; and San Francisco, CA.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm