Zum, the leader in modern student transportation, welcomes Chris Tobin as Chief People Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, today announced the appointment of Chris Tobin, who joins the company as Chief People Officer. Tobin will work with and advise Zum management as the company continues to grow its team and work toward its mission of delivering safe, reliable, sustainable and equitable student transportation.

Tobin brings more than two decades of experience in HR and Organizational Development roles at several companies, including Intercom, Affirm, Flipboard, and eBay. In this new role, Tobin will be responsible for setting and overseeing the execution of the people strategy, which includes company HQ and local teams along with the teams of Zum bus drivers, totaling more than 3000+ employees nationwide.

"We're delighted to welcome Chris to Zum as we continue to lead the national movement to modernize student transportation," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "With his extensive experience advising leaders on how to grow and scale their teams, Chris brings valuable insight, unique perspective and an impressive track record to Zum. He is an important and integral addition to the team as we improve the lives and wellbeing of students, families, drivers and school administrators nationwide."

"I am excited about the chance to help build and scale a business with such a powerful and important social and environmental mission," said Tobin. "As a parent, I know firsthand the critical service Zum provides to kids, parents and schools. Understanding the meaningful, lasting impact Zum can make on families, and on our world, gets me extraordinarily excited and motivated to come to work every day."

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Missouri and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

