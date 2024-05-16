Zum to Host Third Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Reading School District

May 21 event welcomes existing drivers and new candidates for the 2024-25 school year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm will host its third school bus driver hiring event for Reading School District (RSD) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn (45 Berkshire Ct., Wyomissing, PA 19610).

The district recently entered into a five-year transportation contract with Zum, which is hiring 120 school bus drivers and attendants to serve families beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Existing school bus drivers as well as anyone considering a new career are encouraged to attend.

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line air-conditioned buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reading School District for student transportation and are eager to expand our team of bus drivers as we prepare for the 2024-25 school year," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are the heart of what we do at Zum, and we are excited to see the enthusiasm from the driver community to date."

"We are excited to partner with Zum to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation for our students," said Dr. Jennifer Murray, Reading School District Superintendent. "Prioritizing the safety of Reading's students during their commutes is our top priority, and an important first step is hiring a team of experienced, local drivers."

Zum is known for alleviating school bus driver shortages and is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut and Missouri. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

