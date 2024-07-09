Zum to Hold Two Bus Driver Hiring Fairs for Reading School District

Drivers with air brake certification will receive $2,000 sign-on bonus

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, will host two school bus driver hiring events for Reading School District (RSD) on Thursday, July 11, 2024 and Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The July 11 event will take place from 9am - 6pm ET at the Doubletree by Hilton at 701 Penn St, Reading, PA 19601 and the July 23 event from 9am - 6pm ET at the Residence Inn, 45 Berkshire Court Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Zum is hiring 120 school bus drivers, van drivers and attendants to serve RSD families beginning in the 2024-25 school year. A brand new Zum school bus fully equipped with all of Zum's new technology and safety features is also now available for a tour at Zum's Reading facility.

School bus drivers who currently have an air brake certification on their school bus CDL will receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus if they join Zum by July 20. For drivers who do not yet have air brake certification, training will be provided.

Zum offers competitive wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line air-conditioned buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We're excited to kick off the school year in Reading with a new team of drivers, who are at the center of what we do at Zum," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We hope certified drivers as well as anyone interested in a rewarding career serving this school community will attend these hiring events."

"We are excited to partner with Zum to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation for our students," said Dr. Jennifer Murray, Reading School District Superintendent. "Prioritizing the safety of Reading's students during their commutes is our top priority, and an important first step is hiring a team of experienced, local drivers."

Details about Zum's $2,000 sign-on bonus for drivers who currently have an air brake certification:

To qualify, drivers must begin driving on the first day of the school year and must have completed all pre-employment and background checks before this date.

Drivers should not be current employees of Zum or engaged in driving for any existing Zum contracts.

Drivers must maintain active driving status, with a good attendance record and a clean driving history.

A $500 bonus will be awarded after the driver completes their first month of service. An additional $500 will be given at the end of the driver's third month of service, and the final $1,000 bonus will be paid at the end of the driver's sixth month of service.

Zum is known for alleviating school bus driver shortages in the markets it serves and is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

