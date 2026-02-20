Zum to Host Driver and Attendant Hiring Fair for Shawnee Mission School District

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which has been awarded a seven-year student transportation contract with Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) beginning in the 2026-27 school year, will host a three-day hiring event for school bus drivers and attendants on Tuesday, Feb. 24; Wednesday, Feb. 25; and Thursday, Feb. 26 at Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City Shawnee (17250 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Zum is hiring 168 school bus drivers, 99 attendants and 16 van drivers to serve the families of Shawnee Mission. Certified drivers and attendants (existing and new) are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum offers competitive wages ($25.46 - $32.50/hour), guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers, attendants and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We are excited to launch our partnership with Zum and hope experienced drivers and new candidates will attend this hiring event in preparation for the 2026-27 school year," said Dr. David Stubblefield, Deputy Superintendent at Shawnee Mission School District. "Zum shares our commitment to providing the best workplace for drivers, which include air-conditioned buses and state-of-the-art technology."

"This hiring fair is an excellent opportunity for candidates to learn more about Zum, where we take great pride in putting drivers first and ensuring everyone has what they need to do their best job and serve this school community," said Richard Lindell, Regional Manager at Zum. "If you are already certified or are interested in becoming a bus driver or attendant, we welcome you to this event."

"We are honored to partner with Shawnee Mission and eager to build our team of bus drivers in this welcoming school district," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the heart of our operation at Zum. We look forward to meeting existing drivers and attendants as well as anyone looking for a new career."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company, committed to providing the safe, reliable, efficient and modern transportation services that students, families, school and district administrators and drivers deserve.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools nationwide to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zūm

Zum is a technology-led, data-driven transportation company transforming student transportation—the largest mass transit system in the United States. Today, Zum provides turnkey, modern transportation solutions to more than 4,000 schools across 14 states and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has raised over $350 million from leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, and SoftBank. Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

