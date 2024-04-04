Zum to Host Hiring Event for Roanoke City Public Schools Bus Drivers and Bus Attendants

Certified bus drivers and new candidates are encouraged to attend April 9 event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the company that will provide transportation services for students in Roanoke City Public Schools beginning in August, will host a second hiring event for bus drivers and attendants/monitors on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 9am to 6pm at the Courtyard Roanoke Airport, 3301 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, VA 24107. Certified drivers and attendants/monitors, as well as anyone considering a new career who have yet to be certified are encouraged to attend.

Zum offers competitive wages and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"Drivers are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we take pride in putting in place a culture and program that ensures we are the employer of choice," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Zum has solved bus driver shortages in many of the districts that we serve, which brings peace of mind to families and schools, and we look forward to meeting drivers next week."

"Student success starts with a safe and reliable ride to school each day," said Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS). "We are pleased to partner with Zum to provide competitive wages, improved work culture as well as innovative technology that makes it easier for drivers to do their jobs. "We encourage all existing drivers as well as community members looking for a new, rewarding career to apply."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company and encourages all existing drivers as well as new candidates to attend. If you're interested in driving or know someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events, please apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

