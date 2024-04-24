Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Branford Public Schools

April 29 event will expand Zum's team; existing drivers and new candidates welcome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , which will provide student transportation for Branford Public Schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year, will host a second hiring event for school bus drivers on Monday, April 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Haven Hotel (229 George St., New Haven, CT 06510).

Zum is hiring 65 drivers and attendants to serve the families of Branford Public Schools. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified.

Branford Public Schools recently awarded a $60 million, 10-year transportation contract to Zum, which offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"As we prepare for the coming school year, we are excited to work with Branford Public Schools and build our team of bus drivers," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We welcome existing drivers as well as those looking for a new career at this hiring event. Drivers are at the heart of what we do at Zum, and we are proud to be a choice employer in any city where we have partnerships."

"From our initial meeting, the team at Zum has been personable and has sent a clear message of caring about people," stated Superintendent Christopher Tranberg. "We are beyond excited for this new partnership and remain confident that the exceptional team at Zum will deliver innovative transportation services to the Branford Community. We are excited to partner with a company that shares our core values of collaboration and kindness and look forward to welcoming new drivers to the beautiful town of Branford."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

