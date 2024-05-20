Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Fair for Branford Public Schools

May 21 event will expand Zum's team, welcomes existing drivers and new candidates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, which was recently awarded a $60 million, 10-year transportation contract by Branford Public Schools, will host its third school bus driver hiring event on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New Haven Hotel (229 George St., New Haven, CT).

Zūm, which was recently awarded a $60 million, 10-year transportation contract by Branford Public Schools, will host its third school bus driver hiring event on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New Haven Hotel (229 George St., New Haven, CT).

Zum is hiring 65 drivers and attendants to serve the families of Branford Public Schools. Certified drivers are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver. Zum pays for training and certification for those who are not yet certified. Attendants are being hired as well.

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"We are delighted to partner with Branford Public Schools beginning in the upcoming school year, and we are eager to build Zum's team of drivers in this welcoming community," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We deeply value drivers, who are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we work hard to put in place a culture and program that ensures we are the employer of choice. We look forward to meeting drivers and new candidates at this event."

Zum is known for alleviating school bus driver shortages and is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Additionally, Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm